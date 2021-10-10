Randy Wooden: You got the interview. Why not the job?

Remember, most interpersonal communication is tied up in body language and tone of voice. The actual words you speak are important, yet you’ll want to be mindful of how you look and how you sound. Provide good eye contact, posture, proper grooming, and don’t forget to smile!

The great unknown. Perhaps the job was an internal candidate’s all along. Unless you — or another candidate — clearly presented a better option, many companies would prefer to promote from within.

Another unknown is similar. This time, instead of an internal person, another candidate came highly recommended. In both scenarios, sometimes your best just isn’t good enough.

You were overqualified. Ageism exists. While age, alone, may not be the disqualifier, your inability to convey your value to the organization likely doomed you. Sure, you could do the job, but you weren’t able to put enough distance between yourself and that younger, less expensive person.

Thank-you note. Take the time to craft at least an email thank you. If possible, also put one in the U.S. mail. Most candidates fail to do either. All other factors being somewhat equal, a sincere thank-you note might be the difference-maker. Try it.

As always, if you'd like assistance with your job search, our center's services are free. Good luck!

