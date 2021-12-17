 Skip to main content
Woodgrain Millwork spends $5.9M on Lowe’s distribution center
Woodgrain Millwork spends $5.9M on Lowe's distribution center

Lowe's

Alexus Lewis (from left) cleans her station after helping a customer while Jazlyn Best hands a receipt to customer Kenneth Brown at Lowe’s Home Improvement earlier this year.

The Lowe’s Flatbed Distribution Center property in Thomasville has been sold for $5.9 million to an Idaho group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The seller is Lowe’s Home Centers LLC of Mooresville. The 53.3-acre property at 822 Clarksbury Church Road contains a 406,762-square-foot facility.

The buyer is Dame Brothers Thomasville LLC of Fruitland, Idaho, which shares the same address at Woodgrain Millwork Inc. Woodgrain is one of the largest millwork operations in the world with operations in the United States and Chile.

Woodgrain already has a door shop facility at 547 Lowes Road in Lexington. In August, Woodgrain purchased the former sawmill operations owned by Independence Lumber Inc. located on Wildlife Road just outside of Elkin.

The company, based in Fruitland, Idaho, has agreed to retain the existing workforce and create 10 jobs over the next two years to increase the workforce at the site to at least 45 employees.

It also has facilities in Lawndale, Lenoir and Marston in North Carolina.

