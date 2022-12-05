Woodgrain plans production expansion in Rocky Mount

Woodgrain Inc., a building products company, said Monday it will create 42 new jobs as part of a $7.5 million expansion of its Rocky Mount door-hanging operation. The expansion will relocate Woodgrain’s existing operation to a 225,000 square feet facility.

Woodgrain is a manufacturer of moulding, millwork, windows, doors, door jambs and door frames. The company is headquartered in Idaho and has operations in Chile and the U.S. with seven locations in North Carolina, including a sawmill.

The new jobs include production, warehouse, delivery, sales, and administrative personnel. The average annual salary is $44,464, while the Nash County average annual wage is $44,377. The company has been made eligible for up to $100,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which require matching local incentives.

In December 2021, Woodgrain affiliate Dame Brothers Thomasville LLC paid $5.9 million to purchase the Lowe’s Flatbed Distribution Center property in Thomasville. The 53.3-acre property at 822 Clarksbury Church Road contains a 406,762-square-foot facility.

Woodgrain already has a door shop facility at 547 Lowes Road in Lexington.

In August 2021, Woodgrain purchased the former sawmill operations owned by Independence Lumber Inc. located on Wildlife Road just outside of Elkin.