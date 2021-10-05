 Skip to main content
Woodlawn apartment complex sold for $5.7 million
A Winston-Salem apartment complex has been sold for $5.7 million to a group from Denver, N.C., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

There were three tracts involved in the sale, the largest being a mostly vacant 11.61-acre lot at 137 Weatherwood Court.

The 98-unit Woodlawn Apartments property at 100 Weatherwood Court was involved in the sale, as well as a four-unit building at 133 Weatherwood Court.

The buyer is Crosstown Holdings Woodlawn LLC. The seller is Woodlawn CGC LLC of Woodmere, N.Y.

At least 71 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $753.19 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

