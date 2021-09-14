Woodsmill apartment complex sold for $5.4 million

A New Jersey group has spent $5.39 million to purchase the Woodsmill apartments complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 88-unit complex is at 710-748 Jonestown Road.

The buyers are Woodsmill EC 1 LLC and Woodsmill EC 2, both of 32 Cross St. in Lakewood, N.J.

Different groups at the same address in Lakewood spent $12 million in July to buy the Plaza West apartment complex in the county.

At least 70 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $747.49 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

