Work begins on planned $450M tower at Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday it has started work on the $450 million tower for its main campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025.

The tower will be built where Parking Deck B stands.

First up: creating two pads for helicopter traffic on the top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Once that is done, demolition of Parking Deck B will commence. An additional helipad will be built on top of the tower.

Because the tower is being built on an existing footprint, Wake Forest Baptist said it “will communicate changes in parking and traffic flow on campus well in advance of and throughout the construction process so patients and visitors will clearly understand how to navigate and access the medical center.”

The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

The tower is a key element in Atrium Health’s commitment to make $3.4 billion in planned investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.