Work begins on planned $450M tower at Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday it has started work on the $450 million tower for its main campus with a completion goal of the end of 2025.
The tower will be built where Parking Deck B stands.
First up: creating two pads for helicopter traffic on the top of Parking Deck C, which is near the emergency department and the Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Once that is done, demolition of Parking Deck B will commence. An additional helipad will be built on top of the tower.
Because the tower is being built on an existing footprint, Wake Forest Baptist said it “will communicate changes in parking and traffic flow on campus well in advance of and throughout the construction process so patients and visitors will clearly understand how to navigate and access the medical center.”
The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built atop an existing parking deck. It will feature new operating rooms with adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.
The tower is a key element in Atrium Health’s commitment to make $3.4 billion in planned investments for Wake Forest Baptist and its communities through 2030.
Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said Oct. 9 they had combined into one entity under the Atrium umbrella.
“We are eager to begin construction on this tower that will enable us to provide even better life-saving care to those who count on us.”” said Cathleen Wheatley, president of Wake Forest Baptist.
Other projects
On March 24, Atrium said it had chosen a 20-acre midtown site for the location of the Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.
Atrium formed a partnership with Wake Forest Center in 2019 with the intent of establishing a Charlotte medical school.
Eugene Woods, Atrium’s president, said the campus will be at the corner of Baxter and South McDowell streets adjacent to Interstate 277. It will be about a 10-minute walk from the main Atrium Health hospital campus in Charlotte.
In February, Atrium unveiled illustrations of the planned campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school dean, said Wednesday that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the campus is scheduled to be ready for students in 2024.
Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but Woods said the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”
On March 16, Wake Forest Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center in the Triad, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined.
The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.
