Work-from-home shifting from trend to expectation in NC, Southeast

The work-from-home trend spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly in the mid-Atlantic region — is moving closer to advancing beyond a trend to an established pattern.
The Federal Reserve Board of Richmond released last week a survey of 224 employers in its Fifth District which includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, most of West Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The survey was taken Nov. 17-Dec. 22.
The report’s authors found that many businesses — especially larger ones — are offering hybrid and remote-work options to recruit and retain employees.
Those same firms have expanded the geographic reach of their recruiting efforts as a time when job vacancies “are at historically high levels and employers struggling to fill open positions across the country and in the Fifth District.”
A work-from-home or hybrid option is more available from employers with at least 501 workers, with nearly 60% of those in that category offering that choice in their recruitment pitches.
The percentages are almost flipped for employers with 50 or fewer workers with 62% not offering a work-from-home or hybrid option, while about 68% of employer with 51 to 500 workers don’t offer that option.
The work-from-home option could “bring new employment and earnings opportunities for people in out-of-the-way and left-behind places,” according to the authors.
The necessity for large employers to provide work-from-home or hybrid options is more pronounced with current workers: about 76% providing the option, compared with 49% of employers with one to 50 workers and 45% with 51 to 500 workers.
Interestingly, all three employer categories appeared to have a cap on how many remote workers they want. Only 22% of large employers plan to add those workers, along with 12% of 51 to 500 employers and 8% of 1 to 50 employers.
“Not surprisingly, the incidence of remote work differs greatly by industry,” the authors said.
For example, about 54% of full-time employees in the professional services sector work on-site, compared with 84% of those in the retail, trade, transportation, warehousing, leisure and hospitality sectors.
“Remote work and an expansive geographic reach are complementary features of the overall recruitment strategy for many employers,” according to the Richmond Fed report.
“This finding points to the potential for flexible working arrangements to gradually (and perhaps profoundly) alter the locational choices of workers and their families.”
Still, the report’s authors found overall that 47% of full-time employees work from home “rarely or never.”
“Even in the professional services sector, however, some firms see greater reliance on fully remote workers, and others see less reliance,” the authors said.
As distance working becomes more acceptable and common, “the incidence of remote work could rise even if current recruitment and retention strategies stay fixed.”
American Airlines shift
In January, the Winston-Salem reservation center of American Airlines was closed as part of the permanent shift of its 575 employees to a home-based work setting that went into effect Jan. 23.
American said in a brief statement in September that “we are not reducing our local headcount as part of this transition. Nearly two-thirds of Winston-Salem based reservations team members are already working in a home-based role.”
The airline had been leasing space in the 101,000-square-foot building at 799 Hanes Mall Blvd. The airline had more than 900 employees at the local center as recently as 2015.
American said the airline “is continuing to evaluate our facility needs, but plan to maintain a physical presence in Winston-Salem for training, management and support staff roles.”
According to an employee memo, the home-based work setting was prompted by the airline’s workforce response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision represents a reversal in strategy from plans to end home-based work at the end of 2021.
Truist, Wells Fargo examples
The survey findings lend credence to Triad economic development and workforce officials, who claimed in the early months of the pandemic that local businesses would be able to tap into a larger talent pool by emphasizing work-from-home options.
The reverse also was predicted for local residents being able to avoid two- to three-hour daily commutes for potentially higher wages from companies in the Charlotte area and Triangle.
“The rise in remote work that was initially triggered by the onset of the pandemic has gradually shifted back into a more balanced proportion of office, hybrid and fully remote work,” said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
Pertinent large-employer examples include Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Wells Fargo employees have been given a return-to-office goal of March 14 with a hybrid flexible component involved. About 200,000 Wells Fargo employees have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank has about 2,900 local employees, who make up the bulk of the 3,600 in Wells Fargo’s 32-county Triad West region. It also has about 27,000 employees in Charlotte.
Scott Powell, the bank’s chief operating officer, said the March 14 return affects most groups, including those in customer-facing roles, employees in enterprise functions and line of business support roles and technology.
Powell said the hybrid flexible work model for certain roles will emphasize spending time together in the office while providing more hybrid work options for employees in most jobs.
Truist began allowing non-customer facing employees to return to the office in January.
Spokeswoman Shelley Miller said Feb. 10 that Truist will continue “to provide a flexible and balanced work environment.”
About half of Truist’s 51,348 employees as of Dec. 31 have been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region that include operations in Forsyth County and its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Winston-Salem ranking
Winston-Salem has gained reputationally, if not tangibly, from the work-from-home trend, according to at least two national employment and lifestyle rankings.
On Jan. 27, Apartmentguide ranked Winston-Salem No. 3 on a nationwide list of the top 10 best cities to work from home, ahead of No. 4 Charlotte and No. 5 Raleigh. The group reviewed 100 cities in compiling its ranking, which were topped by Chandler, Ariz., and Cincinnati.
The Apartmentguide ranking’s main criteria were apartment rental affordability and access to essential work-from-home amenities, such as internet speeds and cellphone plans.
The presentation touted the advantage of Winston-Salem being the smallest of the top-10 cities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic first necessitated, and now is creating much more flexibility, in office workers’ capabilities to work from home,” according to the Apartmentguide review. “While some of America’s office workers are back on-site, other corporations have announced long-term or flexible working arrangements.”
“Many people have embraced their home office since leaving their desks in March 2020, and now that they are settling in more permanently, certain amenities are important.
“For renters, having a second bedroom as a home office is a big bonus.”
In August 2020, Finance Buzz ranked Winston-Salem as the nation’s 15th-best work-from-home location when it comes to affordability. Durham was the highest ranked among N.C. cities at sixth, followed by Raleigh 10th, Charlotte 13th and Greensboro 22nd.
Finance Buzz said it weighed factors, such as cost of living and Wi-Fi speed, but also amenities, such as green spaces, restaurant dining and delivery options, and housing costs.
Winston-Salem is considered as more affordable than many Southeast mid-sized metros, such as Chattanooga, Tenn., and Greenville, S.C.
“With more than 3,500 acres of parks and more than 25 miles of greenways, Winston-Salem’s lifestyle offers room to explore, and our housing market was ranked one of the best in the nation,” Finance Buzz said.
An accompanying survey of 1,500 American workers found that more than 25% of respondents said they would consider relocating permanently because of COVID-19.
“A big reason that some of these workers have considered relocating is that their jobs have transitioned to remote work,” according to Finance Buzz.
“With the flexibility to work from home, where do workers want to live? A lower cost of living (41%) and less population density (29%) top the list of factors that workers are looking for in a new city.”
Owens said it’s no surprise that Winston-Salem has earned a reputation as a mid-sized metro that’s affordable and a great place to live.
“Those are factors that pique the interest of workers that formerly lived and worked in large cities, yet find themselves with more flexibility now because they work fully remote jobs,” Owens said.
Analysts’ thoughts
The Richmond Fed board’s report appears to capture the work-from-home pattern of employers, while recognize it remains “in a state of flux with the dust yet to settle,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“The sudden pandemic-related shutdowns, and the pivot to remote work, showed many firms in industries like professional services that remote work was a feasible, manageable option that benefited firms and employees.
“Firms continued to deliver for their clients, while also seeing that it might be possible to reduce certain costs, such as rent and utilities.”
For employees, Quinterno said, they have generally have responded responsibly to the flexibility gained from remote work.
“They have realized that the elimination of certain stressors, such as commuting, made them feel better able to juggle work and personal responsibilities while remaining as, if not more, productive,” Quinterno said.
“Anecdotally, I have seen evidence that firms in some industries, especially professional services, are more open to remote work than before the pandemic.”
On the other hand, Quinterno said remote work could lead to lower wages for some employees who are not commuting or living in large cities with a higher cost of living.
“Firms could use (work from home) as a form of wage arbitrage by shifting work from places with higher living costs to lower ones, thereby pushing down their overall own wage structures while also freeing themselves of certain costs,” Quinterno said.
“It likely is cheaper to send an employee a new laptop and monitor or pay for an internet upgrade than to lease office space, especially with a highly contagious airborne disease that spreads in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces still running rampant.”
As for jobs than can’t be done remotely, such as health care, retail, restaurants, transportation and warehousing, Quinterno said they tend to be “disproportionately lower-paid workers than those who can work remotely.
“These choices reinforce inequities in the labor market, as well as potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the ability to recruit workers nationwide due to remote work “is a game-changer for the labor market.”
“Although there are certainly challenges with hiring workers who rarely come to an office, I foresee technological developments that will moderate — if not eliminate — many of these challenges.”
Walden said a sustainable work-from-home pattern could benefit employer and employees.
“Recruiting and retaining workers remotely will allow a better matching of skills to jobs in the labor market, which will improve productivity in the economy,” Walden said.
“It can also be a boost to economies in small towns and rural regions, where remote workers may choose to live due to lower costs and a slower pace of life.
“This trend may be the most significant economic legacy of the pandemic.”
336-727-7376