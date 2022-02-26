Work-from-home shifting from trend to expectation in NC, Southeast

The percentages are almost flipped for employers with 50 or fewer workers with 62% not offering a work-from-home or hybrid option, while about 68% of employer with 51 to 500 workers don’t offer that option.

The work-from-home option could “bring new employment and earnings opportunities for people in out-of-the-way and left-behind places,” according to the authors.

The necessity for large employers to provide work-from-home or hybrid options is more pronounced with current workers: about 76% providing the option, compared with 49% of employers with one to 50 workers and 45% with 51 to 500 workers.

Interestingly, all three employer categories appeared to have a cap on how many remote workers they want. Only 22% of large employers plan to add those workers, along with 12% of 51 to 500 employers and 8% of 1 to 50 employers.

“Not surprisingly, the incidence of remote work differs greatly by industry,” the authors said.

For example, about 54% of full-time employees in the professional services sector work on-site, compared with 84% of those in the retail, trade, transportation, warehousing, leisure and hospitality sectors.