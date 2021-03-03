Work-search requirement bill advances to N.C. House floor

The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.

However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.

Antoine Keith, the state Department of Employment Security’s senior deputy of programs, told the committee that the state economy has improved enough in recent months, including a significant decline in initial state unemployment claims, to warrant the restart of the two requirements.

Keith said DES hasn’t taken that restart step yet because it is working to assure that the resumption of the two requirements would not affect COVID-19-related job losses and furloughs.

Cooper executive order

On Monday, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 200 that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.

The order "establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective March 14.

“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them,” Cooper said in a statement.