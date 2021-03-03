Work-search requirement bill advances to N.C. House floor

Legislation advanced Wednesday to the state House floor that would restart the work search requirement for individuals whose job loss is not related to COVID-19.
Republican-sponsored House Bill 107 also would restore the one-week waiting period for benefits to begin for non-COVID-19 job losses.
The House Rules and Operations committee recommended the bill to the full House.
There is companion legislation in Senate Bill 114 that cleared the Senate Finance committee Wednesday. It has been forwarded to the Senate Rules and Operations committee.
Both bills would go into effect when signed into law.
Among the first pandemic steps taken by Gov. Roy Cooper in March 2020 was issuing an executive order that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements of Executive Order No. 118:
* Removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
* Waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits.
* Allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as being laid off.
The executive order remains in effect until either being rescinded by Cooper, amended by another executive order or the state of emergency declaration ends.
However, the state Division of Employment Security has the authority to reactivate the work search requirements.
Antoine Keith, the state Department of Employment Security’s senior deputy of programs, told the committee that the state economy has improved enough in recent months, including a significant decline in initial state unemployment claims, to warrant the restart of the two requirements.
Keith said DES hasn’t taken that restart step yet because it is working to assure that the resumption of the two requirements would not affect COVID-19-related job losses and furloughs.
Cooper executive order
On Monday, Cooper signed Executive Order No. 200 that gives state employment officials more flexibility in assisting new unemployment benefit claimants.
The order "establishes a flexible work-search requirement” for all claimants, effective March 14.
“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them,” Cooper said in a statement.
“Unemployment payments have been critical for families, and we want them to have jobs before the payments end.”
As part of the work-search requirement process, Commerce “shall create a process to assist and ensure that all New Claimants are registered with a jobseeker account in www.ncworks.gov,” according to the order. The department is to add staff to comply with the order.
The state Commerce Department is instructed “to interpret work search laws flexibly to account for burdens posed by COVID-19 that could affect a job seeker’s ability to satisfy search requirements.”
“The department is also directed “to establish a broad set of reemployment activities that qualify for a claimant’s job search.”
Other aspects
HB107 sponsors, who includes primary sponsor Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, emphasize the employer benefit.
The bill would keep employers’ contribution base rate at 1.9% for the state’s unemployment tax for 2021. A rate increase is scheduled for this year.
Employers pay a tax into the state’s UI system between 0.06% and 5.76%. Employers can pay a higher rate based on their history of job cuts and layoffs.
Alexandra Sirota, director of the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center, said the bill "ignores the desperate need to repair and improve the system for jobless workers and, indeed, erects another barrier by reviving administratively costly work search requirements."
HB107 also would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for a key federal unemployment insurance program.
The bill would affect the federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program, which had expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the PEUC and federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for PUA and PEUC through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs.
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, including $960 million from PEUC.
