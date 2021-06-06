Work-search requirements restart Monday for all unemployed North Carolinians

The resumption of weekly work-search requirements begins Monday for unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.

All unemployed North Carolinians will have to fulfill the requirement to continue to receive regular state and two extended federal unemployment benefits.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 216, issued on May 21, also directs the N.C. Commerce Department “to explore opportunities ... to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.”

Certain unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians have been eligible since February for a $300 weekly payment from the second round of federal pandemic extended unemployment benefits. That program is slated to end Sept. 6 unless extended again by Congress.

Cooper reinstated the work-search requirement for new UI claimants in Executive Order No. 200 on March 14.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic,” Cooper said. “As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible.