Workforce credential list aims to better connect job-seekers, employers

The latest step in matching job-seekers and business — a list of workforce credentials — was unveiled Tuesday by a group of state economic and education agencies at NCcareers.org.

The goal is providing high school and college students with “non-degree” employment credentials and certifications that businesses are seeking foremost involving in-demand, high-wage careers.

The list is endorsed by the N.C. Workforce Credentials Advisory Council and can be found at nccareers.org/credentials. The list was drawn from a series of industry working groups and surveys.

The employment categories are: agricultural and natural resources; architecture and construction; arts, audio/visual technology and communications; business, management and administration; finance; health sciences; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; law, public safety, corrections and security; manufacturing; marketing; and transportation, distribution and logistics.

More than 130 credentials are included in the first edition.

The council is made up of representatives from the governor's office, the state's Community College System, Department of Public Instruction, Commerce, the N.C. Association of Workforce Development Boards and myFutureNC. Employers and business groups also participate on the council.

"We want to train workers for jobs that will help put more money in their pockets and knowing which credentials are valued by today’s employers gives people a competitive advantage,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The non-degree credentials are focused on industry or trade standards organizations that often require specialized technical skills.

The council said identifying priority non-degree credentials accomplishes several important goals, including:

* Helping policymakers incentivize credentials that align with business needs and spur economic growth;

* Connecting students and adult learners with in-demand credentials that produce competitive and household-sustaining wages; and

* Providing an opportunity for businesses to weigh in on the workforce skills that matter most for their industry.

State education, business and policy leaders have set a goal that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians between ages of 25 and 44 will hold either a post-secondary degree or a high-quality credential.

“As the Community College System continues to build partnerships with companies to fuel the state’s job engine, the collaboration of this council’s members will allow us to work efficiently to adapt this list of credentials to meet workforce needs,” said Thomas Stith, the system's president.

“This credentials list is a great resource for students and adult learners to use as they chart their next steps."

Catherine Truitt, the state's superintendent of public instruction, said the credentials list "provides an important starting place both in and outside of North Carolina’s classroom, as it allows us to identify, inform and expose students to the skills needed to support their growth and launch them into a successful future be it college, career or military.”

The council said it would take input from businesses on an annual basis to refine the existing list.

The first application period for businesses to provide new input opens this month. The council plans to gather information from employers in sectors not yet analyzed, such as energy and agriculture.

