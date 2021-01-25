 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrangler debuts home accessories line with Pottery Barn
0 comments

Wrangler debuts home accessories line with Pottery Barn

{{featured_button_text}}

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that its Wrangler denim brand is partnering with Pottery Barn Teen on a home accessories collection.

The collection draws from the brand’s western heritage with textiles, furniture and decorative accessories that include sheet sets, patterned duvets, a denim quilt, pillowcases, a denim rug, horse mural tapestries, a denim hamper, a denim catchall, a denim bean bag and a denim sectional.

Jenni Broyles, general manager of Wrangler’s North America business, said the collection “is an authentic way for us to bring the freedom and spirit of the West, which is the heart and soul of our brand, into the homes of consumers around the country.”

The collection contains sustainable elements throughout the designs, including the use of recycled denim and water bottles.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News