Wrangler debuts home accessories line with Pottery Barn

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Monday that its Wrangler denim brand is partnering with Pottery Barn Teen on a home accessories collection.

The collection draws from the brand’s western heritage with textiles, furniture and decorative accessories that include sheet sets, patterned duvets, a denim quilt, pillowcases, a denim rug, horse mural tapestries, a denim hamper, a denim catchall, a denim bean bag and a denim sectional.

Jenni Broyles, general manager of Wrangler’s North America business, said the collection “is an authentic way for us to bring the freedom and spirit of the West, which is the heart and soul of our brand, into the homes of consumers around the country.”