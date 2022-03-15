Wrangler launches state-specific jeans, T-shirt collections

Kontoor Brands Inc. said Tuesday that its Wrangler brand has expanded its Rooted collection, a line of jeans and shirts grown, cut and sewn in the USA.

The brand has introduced a men’s and women’s jean made completely from U.S.-grown sustainable cotton, along with additional state-specific jeans for Alabama, California, North Carolina and Texas. The collection is available at www.wrangler.com.

The purpose of the collection is three-fold: to celebrate local farmers, promote sustainable farming practices and highlight the quality of American craftsmanship.

The manufacturer said the collection will contribute to the brand’s goal of 100% sustainable cotton usage by 2025 as part of its WeCare Wrangler platform. Participating farms include Martin Family Farm (Alabama), Tri T Farms (California), Buie Family Farm (North Carolina) and Vanderman Farms (Texas).

Every Wrangler Rooted Collection® state jean features subtle but classic elements like custom metal shanks, rivets, patches and pocket prints unique to that state. A custom stamp on the pocket lining spotlights each farmer’s name and signature, while the other side nods to their tireless work ethic and responsible land stewardship.

Along with the premium denim, the brand is also releasing sustainable T-shirts for 13 individual states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Wyoming, Texas, as well as additional USA-inspired designs.

