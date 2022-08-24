Wrangler license collegiate apparel features NC State

The Wrangler jeans brand of Kontoor Brands Inc. said Wednesday it is rolling out a special collection of licensed collegiate apparel that includes N.C. State University among the 32 participants.

Wrangler is collaborating with Colosseum Athletics and CLC on designing and producing the collections. CLC is the licensing unit for Learfield, which is known for its expertise in college media, sponsorships, fan data, event ticketing, technology and licensing.

Other collection participants include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisiana State University, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Christian.

The collection will be available at Wrangler.com and in major retailers, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rally House, Fanatics and Kohl’s, along with participating university bookstores.