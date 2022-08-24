 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wrangler license collegiate apparel features NC State

  • 0

The Wrangler jeans brand of Kontoor Brands Inc. said Wednesday it is rolling out a special collection of licensed collegiate apparel that includes N.C. State University among the 32 participants.

Wrangler is collaborating with Colosseum Athletics and CLC on designing and producing the collections. CLC is the licensing unit for Learfield, which is known for its expertise in college media, sponsorships, fan data, event ticketing, technology and licensing.

Other collection participants include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisiana State University, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Christian.

The collection will be available at Wrangler.com and in major retailers, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rally House, Fanatics and Kohl’s, along with participating university bookstores.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert