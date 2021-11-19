 Skip to main content
Wrangler's new 'Yellowstone' clothing line takes a cue from the hit TV show
Wrangler's new 'Yellowstone' clothing line takes a cue from the hit TV show

Kontoor Brands Inc. said this week its Wrangler brand has signed a licensing agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Product to make a clothing line inspired by its “Yellowstone” cable television show.

The Wrangler x Yellowstone collection was spawned by Wrangler denim apparel being worn by characters during the four seasons to date of the series.

The collection includes an assortment of denim and twill work shirts and jackets featuring screen printed and lasered variations of the Dutton Ranch’s “Y” brand.

There also are several hoodies and T-shirts that feature graphics from the show.

Throughout the past three seasons, the iconic Wrangler patch has been seen on many characters, including Kayce Dutton, who is often seen wearing the Retro Skinny Jean with “W” stitching.

The collection is available at Wrangler.com. Prices range from 27.99 to $79.99. Wrangler is also a digital sponsor of Yellowstone.

