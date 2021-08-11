WSSU Foundation makes second land purchase

The Winston-Salem State University Foundation Inc. has paid $340,000 for a tree-lined 17.23-acre site at 1509 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The seller is Goldwater Holdings LLC of Winston-Salem.
In July, the WSSU Foundation paid $3.6 million to purchase a 35,603-square-foot building at 6000 Museum Drive that sits on 9.41 acres near West Hanes Mill Road.
That property once served as the site for High Point University’s Evening Degree and University Graduate Program.
Richard Craver
