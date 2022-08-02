Wyndham adds Grandover Resort & Spa to Grand brand portfolio; property stays in Koury's ownership

Grandover Resort & Spa, one of the Triad's premier hospitality properties, has been added to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Grand brand portfolio, the groups announced Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed in the Wyndham news release.

The Grandover property at 1000 Club Road is valued at $46.87 million, according to the Guilford County Tax Parcel website. Koury Ventures Ltd. Partnership is listed at the owner of the property.

The partnership comes two days before the opening round of the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The resort has served as the host of the golf tournament the past 15 years.

"As a proud partner of the Wyndham Championship, this move is a natural evolution of Grandover’s longstanding relationship with Wyndham,” said Kelly Harrill, executive vice president of Hospitality at Koury.

Wyndham's Grand brand features nearly 70 upscale hospitality properties.

Koury has owned and operated the 1,600-acre property and resort since its opening in 1999.

Grandover features 244 rooms, including five luxurious suites, two 18-hole championship golf courses, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, fine dining and more than 45,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

It has served as the home of the Atlantic Coast Conference's headquarters since 1997. The East golf course debuted in 1996 and the West course in 1997.

Wyndham is the world’s largest hotel franchising company with more than 8,900 hotels across nearly 100 countries.

“Grandover Resort & Spa is a spectacular property that masterfully captures the essence of what makes every stay with Wyndham Grand so special,” Jurgen Schafers, Wyndham Grand's brand leader, said in a statement.

“Elevated yet approachable, personable yet polished, it caters to travelers with welcoming, tailored experiences that allow them to make the most of every moment.

"It’s a tremendous addition to the Wyndham Grand brand and one we know guests, particularly those with a passion for golf, are absolutely going to love," Schafers said.

Grandover guests will begin Tuesday receiving benefits from Wyndham's loyalty program with full integration to be completed in the fall. Once integrated, guests will be able to earn points on qualified resort stays and redeem for free nights or a wide array of other rewards.

Wyndham Rewards has the distinction of having more free night redemption options than any other major hotel rewards program, offering stays at more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

“Being able to tap into the program’s more than 95 million enrolled members, as well as best-in-class technology, sales and distribution platforms, all while maintaining the individuality, character and charm that is the Grandover, made the decision to align with Wyndham Grand an easy one," Harrill said.

Grandover also becomes a member of Wyndham's The Meetings Collection, its curated collection of hotels and resorts in highly sought-after meetings destinations across the U.S.

The program "delivers a simple, streamlined way for organizers to source and book exceptional resorts, all while receiving competitive rates and generous rewards."

Background

The Grandover resort has entertained guests from musician Bruce Springsteen to PGA golfers, from textile and furniture industry executives to scores of other groups that choose the facility for everything from breakfast meetings to several-day conferences.

Developer Joseph Koury envisioned the resort as a European-style retreat on 1,600 rolling acres in southern Greensboro near Interstate 85. He died in 1998, just as the development was coming together.

But Koury Corp. remained faithful to his vision for nearly two decades.

The guardians of his legacy have felt in recent years that the resort didn’t go far enough to give people a sense that they were in the Triad, that its Old World theme took travelers to another time but did not tell them anything about the place where they’d traveled.

So the corporation began in 2018 a $10 million renovation to update its exterior and its 244 rooms and luxury suites, give the spa a makeover and replace the golf greens of the resort’s East Course. The suites were finished in October.

The renovation features contemporary art, industrial artifacts and keepsakes from the region’s rich history.

“It was time to pay homage and pay tribute to our roots in the Piedmont Triad,” Christina York, Grandover’s director of sales and marketing, said in 2018.

One of the first things you see off the lobby is a bright new gallery that features styles from traditional regional pottery to more contemporary art by Joe Koury’s daughter, Ashley Vanore.

Around a corner sits a museum piece that until about a year ago was weaving rolls of fabric for Cone Denim — a Draper loom from the White Oak manufacturing plant. About a yard of dark denim from the final run still hangs from the 100-year-old loom, which was idled when its owner International Textile Group closed the plant at the end of 2017.

But, it’s the suites that upscale guests, families and other special-occasion parties will see that set the tone for the rest of the resort, Harrill said.

Five signature suites each have clear themes: Cone Denim, Carolina (the state, not the university), Gate City, Market and Seagrove Pottery.

Even though the two-bedroom suites Grandover offers can cost about $1,000 a night, they are rare in a hotel that features most rooms for less than $200 a night and might make a good getaway for people in the region interested in golf or the full spa and pools.

“We know that we have this reputation as ‘it might be too lavish, it might be too expensive,’” York said.

“We want the local community to know they can use us on a regular basis.”