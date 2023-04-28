XPO has hired former Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. executive Dave Bates as as chief operating officer.

Both Old Dominion and XPO are among the nation’s largest less-than-truckload freight transport corporations.

Bates joins XPO after 27 years with Old Dominion, where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations in North America for the last 12 years as senior vice president of operations.

In March, former Old Dominion chief financial officer Wes Frye was named to the board of directors of XPO.

Frye worked at Old Dominion for 30 years, including 18 years as chief financial officer, before retiring in December 2014.