Year in Review: Atrium mega-merger, United Furniture collapse, Boom beginnings top list of Triad's economic developments in 2022

The merger of Forsyth County’s largest employer into a leading national healthcare system and the unexpected collapse of a prominent Triad manufacturer lead the Winston-Salem Journal’s ranking of the Top 10 area business stories for 2022.

Even though the economic recovery remained erratic for a second consecutive year, progress can be measured in several economic developments in Forsyth and the region.

They include: new and expanded projects in Winston-Salem; the year-long developments and uncertainties surrounding the Boom Supersonic “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport; the executive transition at Inmar Intelligence; and the sale of K&W Cafeteria.

As has been the case in recent years, the Journal’s business-story rankings include both completed projects and potential ones.

We again put more emphasis on results than on possibilities.

Wake Forest Baptist goes national

Little more than two years after Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center relinquished its independence in October 2020, it became on Dec. 2 part of Advocate Health — the result of a mega-merger involving Baptist parent Atrium Health of Charlotte and Advocate Aurora of Chicago and Milwaukee.

Baptist has more than 21,000 employees overall and four hospitals under its umbrella. It is Forsyth’s largest employer at about 14,000.

It is now part of an Advocate system based in Charlotte with 67 hospitals and 150,000 employees in six states.

Because Atrium and Advocate don’t have overlapping healthcare service markets, the impact on local patient care and workforce is expected to be minimal, if any.

Even though Baptist represents just 14% of the overall Advocate workforce, it will play a key role with Wake Forest University School of Medicine becoming the academic arm for Advocate systemwide.

The medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Atrium and Advocate said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

In another key development during 2022, Baptist unveiled on Sept. 29 the design of a planned $450 million care tower on the Ardmore hospital campus.

The tower will house an emergency department, operating rooms and adult intensive-care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

The tower is part of an overall $3.4 billion Atrium commitment toward investments for Baptist and its communities by 2030.

United Furniture collapse

About 2,700 employees of United Furniture Industries Inc., including about 535 in the Triad, woke up Nov. 22 to two employee emails.

The first email told employees that they shouldn’t report to work that day. The second informed them that “your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of COBRA.”

The company ended the memo by noting the “difficult and unexpected situation” that industry analysts said likely includes inflation, high gas prices and the war in Ukraine as key factors.

According to Investopedia, as of Nov. 22, the United job cuts are among the largest involving U.S. manufacturers so far in 2022. The largest mass layoffs are among technology and financial services companies.

The company’s most recent workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

In June, United filed a WARN Act notice in which it confirmed ending manufacturing on July 29 at the 850,000-square-foot plant in Winston-Salem, formerly known as Hanesbrands Inc.’s Weeks plant.

The production shutdown affected 199 of 272 employees at that location, which was converted for just four months into an East Coast distribution center.

At the same time, United’s High Point plant at 315 Kettering Road was shut down, affecting 72 employees.

Preparing to take flight

The Triad’s economy took a back-to-the-future turn toward manufacturing when Denver-based Boom Supersonic confirmed Jan. 28 plans to build a $500 million “superfactory” at PTI and hire at least 1,761 employees.

Boom has said it will build a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution facility on a 65-acre campus that could create up to 2,400 jobs by 2032.

The manufacturer projected that it will roll out its first Overture supersonic airplane in 2026, conduct test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

In return, the state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant package worth up to $106.5 million to pay for infrastructure improvements at PTI.

The committee’s approval followed the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and Greensboro City Council signing off on incentives packages for Boom. Those incentives are worth a combined $29.5 million.

Yet, the project has been overshadowed by uncertainty, partly because of the audacious nature of reviving supersonic flight.

Boom went nearly four months without a confirmed engine developer and manufacturer until it announced Dec. 13 that it had secured three additional suppliers and developers for the Symphony supersonic engine on its Overture aircraft.

Those are engine developer Florida Turbine Technologies — a division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions — 3-D parts manufacturer General Electric division GE Additive and engine maintenance vendor StandardAero.

Boom founder and chief executive Blake Scholl describes Symphony as a “Boom-led development program with a team of world-class, best-of-breed companies.”

Even with the acknowledgement of a start-from-scratch engine design and production approach, there remains a level of we’ll-believe-it-when-we-see-it perspective on Boom.

On a roll

After several years of hit-and-miss economic recruitment in Forsyth County, 2022 ended with three promising successes with a potential combined total of more than 1,000 jobs.

The headline project was announced Nov. 16 when Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, picked Winston-Salem for an expansion that includes its North American headquarters.

Winston-Salem’s gain proved to be Greensboro’s loss in this instance as production is being shifted as well.

The initial workforce goal is about 200 employees now.

But, Ziehl-Abegg plans to grow to more than 500 employees, and local officials say that in 10 years it could have a workforce approaching 800.

On Dec. 6, Krispy Kreme Inc. has turned to its hometown for a sizable production expansion, including a pledge of creating 180 jobs.

The company opted to produce its Branded Sweet Treats line, a packaged doughnut product, at its Ivy Avenue production facility. Krispy Kreme’s plans include a $5.8 million capital investment over three to four years.

On Dec. 14, global healthcare packaging manufacturer, Nelipak Corp. committed to opening an 110,000-square-foot production site in Winston-Salem and creating 79 jobs.

The Cranston, R.I.-based company, doing business as Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, will be located in a Class A speculative building, according to Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

Nelipak makes rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other healthcare applications.

The Winston-Salem plant will serve as a flagship location with plans to open in late 2023, the company said.

In Davidson County, Nucor Corp. said April 7 it will build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington.

The steel manufacturer is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025 for a plant that will be off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109.

Pivotal transition

Inmar Intelligence completed in September a pivotal leadership transition when the Winston-Salem company named Spencer Baird as its full-time chief executive after he served in an interim role for nearly six months.

The promotion completes a corporate self-examination in which Inmar applied the “disruptive analysis” process it offers clients that persuaded David Mounts to retire in April after 12 years as chief executive and eight years as chairman.

Inmar, founded in 1980, offers consulting and digital software services in the promotional, health care and supply-chain industries.

It has nearly 1,000 employees in Forsyth County — making it one of the largest Triad private-sector employers — and about 5,000 companywide, including a major operational hub in India.

Inmar said a key role for Baird as chief executive is “maintaining the company’s strong roots in the Winston-Salem community, furthering its profile as a prime example of the rise of decentralized technology hubs outside of traditional tech strongholds such as San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.”

Mounts said in April the change from himself to Baird is an example of recognizing there’s a fine line between performing well and understanding the benefits of strategic disruption to improve performance.

Meat and two veggies live on

The venerable K&W Cafeterias brand gained a new lease on life in August when it was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based restaurant chain Piccadilly.

Piccadilly has committed to keeping all 11 current K&W locations open, including the Winston-Salem restaurants at 800 E. Hanes Mill Road and 3300 Healy Drive.

K&W Holdings spokeswoman Callie Tucker said the new owner will evaluate expansion opportunities in the Carolinas and Virginia, but plans to keep most of the K&W menu intact.

The sale of K&W was not unexpected, given it was listed as an option along with its assets being put up for auction, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2020.

K&W emerged from bankruptcy in September 2021, but pandemic restrictions still limited in-person business.

Although K&W was able to regain some business when restrictions were limited, it continued to struggle because its primary customers are elderly diners who were advised to stay at home during the first two years of pandemic.

Narrow escape

It’s been nearly a year since about 6,500 Winston-Salem residents narrowly escaped a potential disaster after the Winston Weaver Co. Inc. fertilizer plant caught fire Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish.

With the official cause labeled as undetermined by city fire officials on July 29, there remain many unresolved questions, including state building codes that allowed the 80-year-old plus plant to operate without sprinklers and alarms.

Yet, there was no legislation introduced during the primary portion of the 2022 session to address state building codes in the context of the plant fire.

An N.C. Labor Department report released Aug. 1 determined that hundreds of tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate were improperly stored at the 65,423-square-foot plant.

Investigators also determined that wooden storage bins were not adequate to keep ammonium nitrate from escaping or other substances from entering.

Yet, there have been no regulatory changes proposed by the state Insurance Department or the state Building Code Council to alter or end the grandfathering of buildings, such as the Winston Weaver plant.

The fortunate outcome of no deaths or injuries related to the fire could lead to legislative inaction, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

“Unfortunately, what ends up causing action are fatal disasters that throw a bright light on a situation,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “When you have a near miss, it typically disappears from the political view fairly quickly.

“In addition, there may be some degree of systemic racism at play here in that when poor or minority areas are the ones primarily being affected, there is a lot less political will to get things done.”

Mixed results

Reynolds American Inc. business units experienced both some welcome and disappointing news during 2022.

The Vuse electronic cigarette of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. became the top-selling U.S. and global brand with a 40.7% to 27% U.S. market-share gap over Juul.

Meanwhile, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was dealt a significant setback on Dec. 12 when the U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal to prevent California from enforcing a ban on most menthol and other flavored tobacco products in the state.

The ban went into effect on Wednesday.

On Dec. 8, the four largest U.S. tobacco manufacturers were given a reprieve on placing graphic warnings labels on cigarette packs and in marketing.

Campbell Barker, a federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas, issued an order that vacated a March 2020 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to approve a new set of 11 graphic warning labels on cigarette packages.

Among those 11 images were diseased lungs, a man with stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask. One of the labels also talks about erectile dysfunction.

Separately, on Dec. 7, those manufacturers received — after more than 16 years — a launch date of Jan. 1 for placing “corrective statements” addressing the health risks of smoking and secondhand smoke on store displays in nearly 200,000 retail outlets.

The federal court for the District of Columbia issued a 58-page order that laid out the implementation timetable that runs through June 30, 2025, and the language for the 21 corrective statements.

Clean break

In a heritage-upending decision, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust used its 75th anniversary celebration event on Sept. 27 to announce a clean break from tobacco-related investments.

The Winston-Salem trust touted the transition as part of a “Looking Back, Working Forward” initiative that emphasizes a “socially responsible investment strategy” to support community-led businesses and economic opportunities in North Carolina.

The decision may be shocking to Winston-Salem sensibilities, considering the trust was founded in 1947 after R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. heiress Kate Bitting Reynolds left the nonprofit $5 million in company stock. That $5 million would be worth $66.41 million in 2022 dollars.

The trust’s asset manager, Wells Fargo & Co., has been instructed to “take steps toward excluding tobacco producers from the range of companies that the trust invests in, and will work to eliminate direct exposure to tobacco companies by the end of this year, the trust said.

It is not an anti-tobacco effort, said Dr. Laura Gerald, the trust’s president since 2017.

“We recognize the incredible wealth accumulation that occurred as a result of initial investments and continued investments in tobacco. We recognize that many people in this community have had tremendous economic opportunity afforded to them by tobacco,” she said.

Crossover appeal?

Krispy Kreme was in the financial spotlight for much more than its local workforce and production expansion.

Perhaps the most pivotal development was disclosed Oct. 18 when the company said its said original glazed doughnuts were added to the menu at nine McDonald’s locations in the Louisville, Ky., market as the restaurant chains test the crossover appeal.

Three flavors of doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily to McDonald’s restaurants from one of Krispy Kreme’s three locations in Louisville. The other flavors are chocolate iced with rainbow sprinkles and raspberry filled.

The companies said the doughnuts will be available all day, in-restaurant and drive-thru only, while supplies last. They will be sold individually or in a six-pack of either original glazed or mixed flavors.

McDonald’s will be the first quick-service restaurant to feature Krispy Kreme doughnuts on its menu.

“We constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network — a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally,” Krispy Kreme said in its news release.

Not everything was rosy for Krispy Kreme.

On Nov. 17, Krispy Kreme agreed to pay $1.19 million in back wages and other damages to 516 employees to resolve overtime violations in multiple store locations nationwide.

The U.S. Labor complaint listed the 516 affected workers, but did not list store locations for them. The company has about 9,200 employees in the United States.

Investigators determined that Krispy Kreme “failed to include monthly bonuses in some employees’ regular rates of pay.” It appears most of the affected employees are store manager or assistant store managers.