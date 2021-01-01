YMCA of Northwest N.C. buys Robinhood facility for $9.2 million

The YMCA of Northwest N.C. has made the Robinhood Road facility a permanent part of its network by paying $9.2 million for the property.

The YMCA bought a combined 6.36 acres at 3470, 3474 and 3478 Robinhood Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The seller is Robinhood Partners LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller had leased the facility to the YMCA since 2010.

The property acquired by the YMCA contains 63,340 square feet of space, as well as the parking lot in the Leinbach Plaza retail site. The YMCA has been using 55,000 square feet.

"When the owner gave us the opportunity to purchase the space and other adjacent properties, we made a business decision to own the space rather than lease it," the YMCA said in a statement Friday.

"The Robinhood Road Family YMCA, along with two other businesses, can continue to serve this area of the community. There are no plans for expansion."

The Robinhood Road Family facility became a full membership branch in 2010.

Before the YMCA took over the property, it had been leased by Peak Fitness before it filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2009.