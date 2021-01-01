YMCA of Northwest N.C. buys Robinhood facility for $9.2 million

The YMCA of Northwest N.C. has made the Robinhood Road facility a permanent part of its network by paying $9.2 million for the property.
The YMCA bought a combined 6.36 acres at 3470, 3474 and 3478 Robinhood Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The seller is Robinhood Partners LLC of Winston-Salem. The seller had leased the facility to the YMCA since 2010.
The property acquired by the YMCA contains 63,340 square feet of space, as well as the parking lot in the Leinbach Plaza retail site. The YMCA has been using 55,000 square feet.
"When the owner gave us the opportunity to purchase the space and other adjacent properties, we made a business decision to own the space rather than lease it," the YMCA said in a statement Friday.
"The Robinhood Road Family YMCA, along with two other businesses, can continue to serve this area of the community. There are no plans for expansion."
The Robinhood Road Family facility became a full membership branch in 2010.
Before the YMCA took over the property, it had been leased by Peak Fitness before it filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2009.
During 2007 to 2009, the YMCA had considered spending between $4 million and $5 million to build a new branch to serve the Lewisville, Pfafftown, Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive areas.
The purchase is the latest local real-estate transaction affecting the YMCA and the YWCA.
In February, the YMCA sold a 1.37-acre site next to its Jerry Long Family branch off Peace Haven Road in Clemmons to a Raleigh group for $650,000.
The buyer, an affiliate of Davis Moore Capita, has built an OrthoCarolina facility that is nearing opening.
In 2016, the YMCA sold 9.2 acres to Morgan Property Group LLC, the developers of the shopping center off Lewisville-Clemmons Road that is anchored by Publix. The sale price was not disclosed.
Those sale proceeds were used to build an additional parking lot and a second indoor pool at the Clemmons YMCA.
Morgan said it paid just under $4 million to buy the 14.18 acres necessary for the 79,000-square-foot shopping center.
In July 2019, the Gateway YWCA property near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $3.15 million to Elevation Church, a Charlotte-area megachurch that has been holding services there since April 2017.
The property at 1300 S. Main St. consists of the YWCA building and 8.26 acres. The YWCA converted into a tenant of the facility, while the church renovated the building to provide permanent spaces for worship and children’s ministries.
In June 2013, the Fulton Family YMCA in northwest Winston-Salem received a donation of 5.3 acres from Hanesbrands Inc. The property came from the former Weeks hosiery plant site off West Hanes Mill Road that it occupied by United Furniture Inc.
The Fulton facility originated in large part because of an 11-acre donation by Sara Lee Corp. — Hanesbrands’ predecessor company — in November 2000, as well as a financial contribution by the Fulton family. The facility, at 385 W. Hanes Mill Road, cost $3.7 million to build.
