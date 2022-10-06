Youth e-cigarette use rising following pandemic-related drop-off

About 14% of high-school students nationwide, or about 2.14 million, consider themselves as active electronic-cigarette smokers, according to results from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey report.

Active, in this instance, acknowledges using an e-cigarette or vaping product at least once over a 30-day period.

The annual report was released Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The survey was taken from Jan. 18 through May 31.

High schoolers' use of e-cigarettes increased from 11.3% in the 2021 survey report.

However, that's down from a peak of 27.5% in 2019.

The survey also determined that 3.5% of middle-school students, or 380,000, are active e-cigarette users. That's up from 2.8% in the 2021 report.

Public-health and anti-tobacco advocates have expressed belief that the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a curtailing in youth e-cigarette and vaping use as they spent more time at home.

E-cigarette and vaping have been the most commonly used tobacco products by high- and middle-schoolers since 2014, according to the agencies.

"Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, can harm the developing adolescent brain, and can increase risk for future addiction to other drugs," according to the report.

FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement that the agency "remains deeply concerned about e-cigarette use among our nation’s youth."

"It’s clear that we still have a serious public health problem that threatens the years of progress we have made combatting youth tobacco product use. We cannot and will not let our guard down on this issue.

"The FDA remains steadfast in its commitment to using the full range of our authorities to address youth e-cigarette use head-on,” he said.

The results

About 640,000 high schoolers and 40,000 middle schoolers said they are daily e-cigarette users.

The FDA has limited closed-pod flavors to menthol and tobacco. However, flavored disposable products remain available.

About 85.5% of high schoolers say they smoke flavored e-cigarette and vaping products, along with 81.5% of middle schoolers.

Fruit, candy, desserts, mint and menthol flavorings were the top choices.

The preferred device was disposable products at 57.2%, followed by prefilled or refillable pods and cartridges at 25.7% and tanks or mod systems at 5.9%.

As expected, the disposable vaping brand Puff Bar was the favored choice by students at 29/3%, followed by top-selling e-cigarette Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. at 23.8%. No. 3 e-cigarette Juul at 21.2%, Smok at 14.3% and No. 3 e-cigarette Njoy at 8.2%.

The FDA, in its news release, announced it had sent a warning letter to EVO Brands LLC and PVG2 LLC, doing business as Puff Bar, "for receiving and delivering e-cigarettes in the U.S. without a marketing authorization order."

"Additionally, after reviewing premarket tobacco applications for 32 Hyde e-cigarettes, FDA issued marketing denial orders for these applications submitted by Magellan Technology Inc.

The FDA reiterated that "all e-cigarettes on the market without the statutorily required premarket authorization are marketed unlawfully and risk FDA enforcement action, including Puff Bar and Hyde."

Brian King, recently appointed as director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said the agency "is actively working to identify violations and to swiftly seek corrective actions, particularly for products popular among youth."

No traditional cigarettes

The survey report did not cite current traditional cigarette use among high and middle schoolers.

In the 2021 report, just 1.9% of high school students reported smoking a traditional cigarette over a 30-day period, along with 1% of middle schoolers.

Youth traditional cigarette smoking has been on a steady decline since topping out at 36.5% in 1997 — the year before the landmark Master Settlement Agreement was reached between 46 state attorneys general and the top U.S. tobacco manufacturers.

As such, the dramatic decline in traditional cigarettes has become an afterthought to the study’s researchers, as well as many anti-tobacco advocates and the FDA in lieu of putting more emphasis on youth vaping and e-cig use.

For example, Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said the 2022 report provides more proof that youth e-cigarette use remains an urgent public health problem in the United States.

"It continues to be driven by the widespread availability of flavored products that the FDA should have removed from the market by now."

Myers said he found it "startling" that students "are using a wider range of flavored e-cigarette brands."

"This is further evidence that playing whack-a-mole and cracking down on only some flavored products and brands will not end this crisis. As long as any flavored e-cigarettes remain on the market, kids will shift to them. That includes menthol-flavored products."

Legal actions

The FDA proposed on April 29 a ban on menthol traditional categories and flavored cigars. The actions had been expected by industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

Yet, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force.

The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups considering that in 2009, Congress exempted menthol from banned flavorings in traditional cigarettes in the federal Tobacco Control Act.

On July 6, the FDA backed off — for now — on proceeding with a ban of Juul electronic cigarettes that it announced June 23.

The decision comes after a federal judge issued on June 24 a temporary hold on the marketing denial order. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA has not indicated how long the additional scientific review would take.

In August, a federal appeals court ordered the FDA review the denial of marketing orders to six small e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers.

The order in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals involved petitioners Bidi Vapor LLC, Diamond Vapor LLC, Johnny Copper LLC, Pop Vapor LLC, Union Street Brands LLC and Vapor Unlimited LLC.

The appellate judges were asked to review “whether it was arbitrary and capricious” for the FDA to issue marketing denial orders to the companies for their electronic nicotine-delivery systems “without considering the companies’ marketing and sales-access-restriction plans designed to minimize youth exposure and access.”

The judges determined the FDA “refused to consider the marketing and sales-access-restriction plans, based on both its need for efficiency and its experience that marketing and sales-access restrictions do not sufficiently reduce youth use of electronic nicotine products.”

As a result, the judges ruled the marketing denial orders as arbitrary and capricious, and remanded the orders back to the agency.

“We do not make a moral judgment — only a procedural one," according to the ruling.