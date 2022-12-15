Youth use of traditional cigarettes dips, while vaping rises during 2022

The rate of youth use of traditional cigarettes edged down again during 2022, while e-cigarette use went up slightly, according to the latest version of a national report on alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

The 2022 Monitoring the Future study, released Thursday by the University of Michigan, found that 12th-graders’ consumption of traditional cigarettes set a record low of 4%, down from 4.1% in 2021.

The main component of the annual study measures youth consumption at least once over a 30-day period.

Youth traditional cigarette smoking has been on a steady decline since topping out at 36.5% in 1997 — the year before the landmark Master Settlement Agreement was reached between 46 state attorneys general and the top U.S. tobacco manufacturers.

Tobacco analysts say traditional cigarette manufacturers continue to benefit from anti-tobacco advocates' efforts targeting electronic cigarettes, particularly use by those under age 21.

Meanwhile, 25.6% of 12th-graders said they vaped at least once during the 30-day period.

Although that is down from a record high of 30.9% in 2019, it represents an increase from 24% in 2021. Study researchers began reviewing vaping in 2015 when the rate was 16.3%.

Among youths who are vaping are those who are consuming flavorings that doesn't include nicotine.

Smokeless tobacco use among 12th-graders rose from a historic low of 2.2% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022.

Researchers typically survey between 40,000 and 50,000 eighth-, 10th- and 12th-grade students in about 400 secondary schools.

By comparison, 28% of 12th graders said they consumed alcohol over the 30-day period, along with 20% who used cannabis.

“Many people are not aware just how common nicotine vaping has become among teens,” said Richard Miech, principal investigator of the study and research professor at the Institute for Social Research.

“Its use increased rapidly in 2018 and 2019, and it has stuck around since then. What began as an epidemic of teen vaping is on its way to becoming endemic.”

Report responses

Interestingly, the dramatic decline in traditional cigarettes has become almost an afterthought to the study’s researchers, as well as many anti-tobacco advocates and the Food and Drug Administration.

They are all putting more emphasis on youth vaping and e-cig use.

Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said that the lower traditional cigarette use among youths "is a remarkable public-health success story that will save lives for generations to come."

"However, far too many kids continue to use and become addicted to e-cigarettes, putting their health at risk."

"We know from another survey, the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, that many kids aren’t just experimenting with e-cigarettes, but becoming addicted to the high-nicotine products now dominating the market."

That survey, released in October, found about 14% of high-school students nationwide consider themselves as active electronic-cigarette smokers, also signaling use at least once over a 30-day period.

High schoolers’ use of e-cigarettes increased from 11.3% in the 2021 survey report. However, that’s down from a peak of 27.5% in 2019.

"The FDA must swiftly complete its review of e-cigarette marketing applications and deny applications for all flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol-flavored products," Myers said.

"States and cities must also continue their growing efforts to end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, as well as other flavored tobacco products."

Brad Rodu, a professor of medicine at the University of Louisville and an anti-smoking advocate, said youth usage of e-cigarettes may have been affected more by "claims of a teen epidemic, a tsunami of exaggerated and fake scientific/medical studies, and finally the CDC’s failure to acknowledge that (lung injuries in 2019) were caused by tainted THC cartridges, and not nicotine e-cigarettes."

THC is the primary psychoactive component in cannabis.