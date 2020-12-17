Youth use of traditional cigarettes rises in 2020; e-cigarette use drops slightly

E-cigarette sales have slumped industrywide, outside of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s No. 2-selling Vuse, for much of 2020.

"The attacks on alternatives to cigarettes has led to a far more buoyant market for cigarettes, which has given the cigarette companies an opportunity to raise prices this year by an unprecedented level," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

Interestingly, the dramatic decline in traditional cigarettes has become almost an afterthought to the study’s researchers, as well as many anti-tobacco advocates and the Food and Drug Administration. They are all putting more emphasis on youth vaping and e-cig use.

“The rapid rise of teen nicotine vaping in recent years has been unprecedented and deeply concerning since we know that nicotine is highly addictive and can be delivered at high doses by vaping devices, which may also contain other toxic chemicals that may be harmful when inhaled,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a statement.

"It is encouraging to see a leveling off of this trend, though the rates still remain very high."

