About 4.3% of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area over the past 12 months were for homes considered as “zombies,” or vacant because the owners have left, according to an Attom Data Solutions report.
The rate is slightly higher than the 4.24% reported a year ago.
Attom defines a zombie house as one in which a property owner either has moved or vacated the property, and the U.S. Postal Service is no longer delivering mail there. The home is not necessarily in foreclosure.
The analysis used Attom’s publicly recorded real-estate data — including foreclosure status and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly vacancy data from the Postal Service.
There are 12 vacated homes among the 277 residences in pre-foreclosure status in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
Attom also measured the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Winston-Salem MSA. That total was 4,127 out of 233,406 residential properties, or also 1.8% — essentially unchanged from a year ago.
The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors has said the only information it has on zombie foreclosures “is what is logged in the Multiple Listing Service by listing agents, or anecdotal from members showing property.”
Among the federal government’s key COVID-19 economic measures is a temporary prohibition against lenders foreclosing on government-backed mortgages. The ban, which was set to expire Monday, affects about 70% of home loans in the United States,
“Abandoned homes in foreclosure remain little more than a spot on the radar screen in most parts of the United States, posing few, if any, problems from neighborhood to neighborhood," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
"But the latest numbers do throw a small potential red flag into the air, given the increase in the percentage of zombie foreclosures."
The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 21 vacated homes out of 364 in pre-foreclosure, or 5.8%. That’s up from 3.2% a year ago.
For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there were 20 vacated homes out of 1,136 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1.8%. That’s up from 1.1% a year ago.
For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there were 13 vacated homes out of 462 in foreclosure proceedings, or 2.2%. That’s down from 0.6% a year ago.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there were two vacated homes out of 118 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1.7%. That’s unchanged from 1.4% a year ago.
In North Carolina, there were 117 vacated homes out of 3,366 foreclosure proceedings, or 3.5%. That’s up from 2.3% a year ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.