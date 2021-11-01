'Zombie' foreclosures hold steady in Triad; analysts caution they may rise again soon

About 4.5% of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area over the past 12 months were for homes considered as “zombies,” or vacant because the owners have left, according to an Attom Data Solutions report.
The rate is lower than the 6.45% reported a year ago.
Attom defines a zombie house as one in which a property owner either has moved or vacated the property, and the U.S. Postal Service is no longer delivering mail there. The home is not necessarily in foreclosure.
The analysis used Attom’s publicly recorded real-estate data — including foreclosure status and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly vacancy data from the Postal Service.
There are 18 vacated homes among the 403 residences in pre-foreclosure status in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
Attom also measured the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Winston-Salem MSA. That total was 3,539 out of 217,246 residential properties, or 1.6%, which is down from 1.74% a year ago.
The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors has said the only information it has on zombie foreclosures “is what is logged in the Multiple Listing Service by listing agents, or anecdotal from members showing property.”
The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 26 vacated homes out of 500 in pre-foreclosure, or 5.2%. That’s up from 4.7% a year ago.
“Zombie foreclosures are in a holding pattern this quarter — at least for now,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom. “They’re still totally off the radar screen in most parts of the country, with none in most neighborhoods.
"But, that’s probably going to change soon because lenders can now return to court and take back properties from owners who can’t keep up on their mortgage payments."
Attom said that foreclosure activity "already is on the upswing" in many parts of the country since most federal and state moratorium restrictions have ended.
"Depending on how fast cases wind through the courts, it’s probably just a matter of time before zombie properties begin creeping back into the mix," Teta said.
For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there were 27 vacated homes out of 1,540 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1.7%. That’s up from 1.4% a year ago.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there were six vacated homes out of 205 in foreclosure proceedings, or 2.9%. That’s down from 3.9% a year ago.
For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there were seven vacated homes out of 604 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1.2%. That’s down from just under 2% a year ago.
In North Carolina, there were 146 vacated homes out of 4,999 foreclosure proceedings, or 2.9%. That’s down from 4.7% a year ago.
336-727-7376