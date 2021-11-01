'Zombie' foreclosures hold steady in Triad; analysts caution they may rise again soon

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 26 vacated homes out of 500 in pre-foreclosure, or 5.2%. That’s up from 4.7% a year ago.

“Zombie foreclosures are in a holding pattern this quarter — at least for now,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom. “They’re still totally off the radar screen in most parts of the country, with none in most neighborhoods.

"But, that’s probably going to change soon because lenders can now return to court and take back properties from owners who can’t keep up on their mortgage payments."

Attom said that foreclosure activity "already is on the upswing" in many parts of the country since most federal and state moratorium restrictions have ended.

"Depending on how fast cases wind through the courts, it’s probably just a matter of time before zombie properties begin creeping back into the mix," Teta said.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there were 27 vacated homes out of 1,540 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1.7%. That’s up from 1.4% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there were six vacated homes out of 205 in foreclosure proceedings, or 2.9%. That’s down from 3.9% a year ago.