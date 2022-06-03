'Zombie' foreclosures stabilize in Triad during second quarter

About 3.7% of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area over the past 12 months were for homes considered as “zombies,” or vacant because the owners have left, according to an Attom Data Solutions report released this week.

The rate was at 3.4% a year ago.

Attom defines a zombie house as one in which a property owner either has moved or vacated the property, and the U.S. Postal Service is no longer delivering mail there. The home is not necessarily in foreclosure.

The analysis used Attom’s publicly recorded real-estate data — including foreclosure status and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly vacancy data from the Postal Service.

There are currently 18 vacated homes among the 485 residences in pre-foreclosure status in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom also measured the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Winston-Salem MSA. That total was 3,531 out of 217,612 residential properties, or 1.55%, which is down from 1.7% a year ago.

The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors has said the only information it has on zombie foreclosures “is what is logged in the Multiple Listing Service by listing agents, or anecdotal from members showing property.”

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 18 vacated homes out of 611 in pre-foreclosure, or 2.9%. That’s up from 5.2% a year ago.

When it comes to the number of vacant homes owned by real-estate investors for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, that total was 4,612 out of 250,774 residential properties, or 1.84%, which is down from 1.9% a year ago.

“The incidence of zombie-foreclosures tends to be higher in cases where the foreclosure process has dragged on for many months and sometimes even for years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“We’re now seeing properties where the borrower was already in default prior to the government’s moratorium re-enter the foreclosure process, and undoubtedly some of these homes will have been vacated over the past 26 months.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there were 20 vacated homes out of 1,921 in foreclosure proceedings, or 1%. That’s up from 1.25% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there were 10 vacated homes out of 276 in foreclosure proceedings, or 3.62%. That’s down from 2.2% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there were five vacated homes out of 707 in foreclosure proceedings, or 0.7%. That’s unchanged from a year ago.

In North Carolina, there were 143 vacated homes out of 6,344 foreclosure proceedings, or 2.25%. That’s down from 2.55% a year ago.

“According to our equity report, almost 90% of homeowners in foreclosure have positive equity,” Sharga said.

“Having equity gives financially distressed homeowners an opportunity for a relatively soft landing — selling their home at a profit rather than losing everything to a foreclosure.

"That factor alone should keep the number of zombie-foreclosures from rising too much.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.