One of Forsyth County's longest serving nonprofit executives, Scott Wierman, announced plans Tuesday to step down as president of The Winston-Salem Foundation in late fall.
Wierman, 57, had served in the president's role since 1997 and has been with the nonprofit for 32 years. He is the foundation's fourth president.
Wierman is leaving to take over as president and chief executive of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry in Hilton Head, S.C.
The Winston-Salem Foundation has made investments to help improve the community's quality of life, such as in school-age education and teacher professional development, arts and culture, community and neighborhood leadership efforts.
“I have had the privilege of working with a tremendously talented board and a staff that is deeply committed to improving our community’s quality of life,” Wierman said. “The generosity of this community is unparalleled, and the strength of the nonprofit sector makes Winston-Salem and Forsyth County a special place to live.”
Lisa Purcell, vice president of Winston-Salem Foundation, will become interim president after Wierman’s departure. She has been with the nonprofit since 2004, including acting as interim president when Wierman took a sabbatical.
The Hilton Head foundation, established in 1994, has awarded more than $82 million in grants and scholarships in the four-county region it serves.
Wierman said he accepted the Lowcountry job in part because of a new challenge and in part because of a change in scenery.
"The opportunity to engage with a talented board and staff that is committed to increasing its impact in a beautiful part of the country made this appealing to me," Wierman said.
"My goal is to help Community Foundation of the Lowcountry expand its impact by building its capacity to match charitable individuals with causes that matter in the region.”
Randall Tuttle, the foundation's chairman. said the nonprofit will conduct a national search to replace Wierman.
The Winston-Salem foundation, established in 1919, is the oldest such charitable funds manager in North Carolina.
During Wierman's time with the foundation, it has granted more than $679 million in funding, while its assets have grown from $45 million to $605 million at the end of 2019.
In 2019, the foundation granted $58.4 million to charitable causes, $2.1 million of which was through its Community Grants program. It is heading up the local community's COVID-19 relief initiatives along with United Way of Forsyth County.
“While we will miss Scott’s contributions to the foundation and to Winston-Salem, we are excited about his future at the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry,” Tuttle said.
“As a result of Scott’s leadership, the foundation is poised for great things to come as we begin our second century of service to the community."
Tuttle said as an example that among Wierman's final tasks "is finalizing a new strategic plan that will guide our work for the next five years."
