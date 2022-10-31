Lowe’s plans hiring event at Statesville distribution center

Lowe’s Cos. Inc. said it will be conducting a job fair on Wednesday to fill about 100 full- and part-time jobs at its regional distribution center in Statesville.

The event is taking place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 711 Tomlin Mill Road, located off Interstate 77. No experience, resume or reservation is needed, but applicants are asked to bring a valid photo ID and wear closed-toed shoes.

Job openings are for first and second shifts and for weekend shifts. The retailer has plans for up to 250 new full-time jobs in Statesville.

The company said applicants ages 18 and up can go to www.jobs.lowes.com/hiring event to search for available job positions and to provide their contact information.

Overall, Lowe’s said it plan to hire more than 1,200 supply-chain workers across its 19 distribution facilities nationwide.

That includes adding at least 30 full- and part-time jobs for its fulfillment center in Charlotte that caters to professional individuals and businesses. Openings there are for first and second shift. Virtual interviews are taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday at https://talent.lowes.com/us/en/event/634723989a92651eac3d3f99/National-Hiring-Day-Charlotte-NC.