A significant decline in expenses and a $1.1 million gain from an asset sale enabled Insteel Industries Inc. to post Thursday a threefold surge in third-quarter net income to $6.66 million.
However, Insteel’s president and chief executive, H.O. Woltz III, continued to caution investors about the COVID-19 pandemic’s potential to affect the company’s markets in the future.
“While we are pleased with the robust market conditions through our third quarter and expect the fourth quarter to remain strong, our visibility into fiscal 2021 is clouded by the uncertainty surrounding ... COVID-19,” Woltz said.
“We are particularly concerned about the potential impact of future funding constraints on infrastructure projects and the uncertain economic environment on activity in the private nonresidential construction market.
“Despite these factors, we believe we are favorably positioned to confront any market challenges and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities that may arise,” Woltz said.
Insteel, whose headquarters are in Mount Airy, reported 34 cents a share in diluted earnings, compared with 35 cents in the second quarter and 11 cents a year ago.
The second-quarter profit increase came even though Insteel had $1.87 million in income-tax expenses, compared with $500,000 a year ago.
First-quarter sales fell 3.4% to $121.9 million, while cost of sales dropped 9.2% to $107.1 million.
Insteel said it benefited from “higher spreads between selling prices and raw material costs relative to the depressed level of the prior year, although prices, particularly in our markets subject to import competition, remained under pressure.”
It reported a 9.5% increase in shipments during the quarter, which helped offset an 11.7% decrease in average selling prices.
“The strong shipping performance for the quarter was supported by continued robust construction activity in most markets, while selling prices remained under pressure due to the impact of low-priced import competition in certain markets,” the company said.
Insteel reported that as of June 30, it had no debt and $61.4 million of cash on hand.
Woltz said the company “continued to contend with the surge in low-priced imports of PC strand resulting from the increased production of downstream products by foreign producers to circumvent the Section 232 tariffs and expand their market share in the U.S.”
In March 2018, the Trump administration put 25% stainless-steel tariffs on Chinese and other imports.
Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.
“The program has incentivized foreign competitors to ramp up their downstream exports and aggressively undersell U.S. producers, resulting in material injury to the domestic PC strand industry,” said Mike Gazmarian, Insteel’s chief financial officer.
In April, Insteel joined with other domestic PC strand producers in filing anti-dumping petitions against 15 countries, which represented 89% of total PC strand imports entering the U.S. in 2019. The company projects the U.S. Commerce Department investigation to begin in May and last about a year.
That’s in addition to a countervailing duty petition alleging illegal subsidies against Turkey.
On June 30, a separate group of domestic producers of standard welded wire reinforcing products filed a trade case against Mexico.
“We believe the facts supporting these cases are strong and that we will be successful in addressing violations of U.S. trade law by these countries,” Insteel said.
