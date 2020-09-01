The Lydall Thermal/Acoustical Inc. operations in Yadkin County plans to hold drive-thru hiring events today and Thursday at 1241 Buck Shoals Road in Hamptonville.
The Wednesday event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the Thursday event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Lydall said it plans to hire for 75 positions for all three shifts at its Hamptonville and Yadkinville locations.
Lydall makes specialty thermal, acoustic and filtration products.
The Yadkin plants serve all of the company’s domestic automobile customers. The plants have combined about 1,000 employees at full production, making Lydall one of Yadkin’s largest private employers.
The most immediate need is for line operators and machine operators, and prior experience is not required. A shift premium will be provided for second and third shifts.
The Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board is by providing computer access through their mobile career center. Participants can complete applications on site.
The following COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed: masks are required, and will be provided on site if needed; attendees must complete a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire and temperature check; and all computers and common surfaces will be thoroughly sanitized between participants.
For more information about the positions or to apply online, go to https://lydall.com/careers/career-opportunities/
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic came abruptly and painfully in mid-March for about 500 of the 800 production employees at the two manufacturing facilities in Yadkin.
The plants in Hamptonville and Yadkinville were among the first to be closed temporarily (on March 23) in the Triad because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After about seven furlough weeks beginning in mid-March, enough customer orders resumed by late May for the Lydall plants to slowly bring back workers, said Joseph Abbruzzi, president of Lydall Thermal Acoustical Solutions.
The increase picked up steam in June, with most furloughed employees “that we could get back” returning by late July, Abbruzzi said.
With the return of existing business and new orders for two stamping presses, Abbruzzi said in late July that Lydall is trying to hire up to 110 employees as quickly as it can.
Between 60 and 70 of the new hires would replace workers who chose not to return either because of COVID-19 health concerns, because they found another job in a neighboring county while furloughed, or because they were waiting for the $600 federal unemployment insurance benefit to expire July 25, Abbruzzi said.
About 40 employees would be dedicated to the new presses.
