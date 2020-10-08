Michelle Singletary: Still haven’t gotten your stimulus payment? Here’s why you may not get it until 2021 — or at all.

You filed a paper return for 2019 and it wasn’t processed until after the IRS used your 2018 return to calculate your stimulus payment. The IRS stopped processing paper returns around March 30 because of the coronavirus shutdowns of its offices. This caused major delays in processing paper tax returns due to limited staffing. The agency began a phased reopening in June with employees working to dig out from under a backlog of mail.

You were claimed on someone else’s tax return but you won’t be for 2020. In this case, if eligible for a stimulus payment, you’ll receive it after you file your return next year.

Your check was sent to an address abroad but you can’t deposit it in your foreign bank account. If you can’t cash the check, send it back to the IRS and the money will be credited to your tax account, the agency said. Unfortunately, the IRS says it can only deposit the payment to a U.S. affiliated bank account. The agency won’t reissue the money as a direct deposit. Under this situation, you’ll have to claim the credit when you file your return next year, assuming you are still eligible based on your 2020 filing, the IRS says.

Those at risk of not getting a check

Here are some scenarios where you may not get a stimulus payment at all: