Mike Wells: Recent major changes in retirement account laws that affect you

Retirement planning for years has included tax-deferred plans that allow a person to put money into a plan and avoid paying the income-tax rate to which the money would otherwise be subject in the year earned (35%, for example). Your personal plan contribution would be deducted from your income subject to tax in the amount allowed that year ($7,000 a person, for example.) But the investment grows tax free over the years. When you are required to start taking your distributions in your 70s, you pay the taxes at your now-retired income-tax level — which is nearly always much lower. (18% bracket, for example.) Additionally, an amendment to the law allowed children who had inherited monies from a parent’s plan to take the money out over their lifetimes, too.