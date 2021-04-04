Mike Wells: Shed the virus. Wash your hands of old hurt, anger

The other piece of advice? Having seen the ugly end of it all, an angry word rarely takes you to any place worth going. Wash your hands of an old hurt as soon as you possibly can. Because the resulting internal wreckage of an old hurt may make it among the worst viruses of all.

We find ourselves this weekend at an intersection of the religious faiths of so many of us. If you really want to rid yourselves of one of the most destructive viruses in your life, resolve to wash your hands and shed a personal dispute you carry with you. And I bet you know where to start. Because if you carry it until the other person is gone, it is on your Ledger of Regret for good. A chance you could have taken, a clear path to a real chance at resolution, but one blocked by stubborn pride.

Saying you are sorry in these circumstances sounds so simplistic. But don’t we all have something in a dispute with a friend or loved one we regret doing? Start with the person in the mirror, as the song tells us. In my experience the size of your character shows when you take the first step. You just never know where it might take you.