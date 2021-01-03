Mike Wells: The "law of the letter": You don't need to be a lawyer to help someone sort out a problem

I held on to his emotional letter for many years. When I braved to clean out my desk’s center drawer, I would read it again. It served to remind me of the charge, even on my active, swirling days, to find and give out the special currency of kindness I carried with me. And to appreciate again the power of what I had for so long mistakenly viewed as an ordinary thing.

Many problems people have are often less about the letter of the law than about the law of the letter: simply taking the time to offer your experience as a calibrator of facts and options when you allow another’s real life seemingly ordinary but solvable dilemma to catch your eye. Because their issues are certainly not ordinary to them.

In many situations a contact from you of another party, sorting out the facts and offering a fair solution as a friend, can go a long way to finding peace of mind for both sides. And you do not have to be a lawyer to do that.

If a lawyer’s perspective would help on the routine issue, ask your lawyer to help, and maybe ask your lawyer to write a courtesy letter or make a quick phone call. N.C. Bar officials encourage lawyers to spend 50 hours of pro-bono service annually. Your lawyer takes this responsibility willingly and seriously, I assure you.