Mike Wells: Two common ways to make the law work for you

Traffic tickets: You get a ticket for speeding 10-15 mph over the posted speed limit. If you pay the ticket and its costs, you do not have to spend your time going to court. The charge will not cause you to lose your license. However, you may incur license points. What should you do?

This column does not advocate hiring an attorney unless you need to hire one. But an attorney can appear in court for you so the charge can be reduced modestly with the DA’s and judge’s agreement, granted routinely if you have a clean record, and assuming you had a good attitude when you received the ticket. If you take these steps, you do not incur any driver’s license points toward having your license suspended for an accumulation of license points.

It is not a question of if a driver is going to drive over the posted speed limit; it is when, and you do not know when you are going to need to avoid the impact of a second ticket.

Attorneys who handle these cases charge modest fees. You will generally have no long-term damage to your driver’s license status if these circumstances exist.

What if you get a ticket in another part of the state? You can hire an attorney in that area of the state, so you do not have to attend the court hearing, and the attorney fees are modest. Ask your attorney for a referral to an attorney in that part of the state or contact the NCBA Lawyer Referral Service at 800-662-7660 for a referral.

What if you get a ticket out of state? The officer tells you can pay the ticket and not go to court. Should you do it? Likely, no, before you check with your insurance company and see how that ticket conviction will be reported to North Carolina. Most citizens do not realize that out-of-state ticket convictions are reported to your home state. And those convictions count on your driver’s license points.

The problem is you do not find out about it until you get a letter from Raleigh telling you your license, with a previous ticket conviction you forgot about, or a new one, combined with that out-of-state ticket, results in your license being suspended or otherwise adversely impacted.

If you get an out-of-state ticket, contact your insurance company and an attorney in the county in which you received the ticket in that other state. You may receive State Bar sanctioned letters from attorneys who handle traffic tickets who can likely help you, and it is highly unlikely you will have to appear in court if you hire one. The local attorney can likely have the charge modestly reduced with the appropriate agreement of the DA and the judge, assuming you have a clean driving record, and you exhibited no attitude issues to the office when you received the ticket. So, the ticket conviction will not be reported to North Carolina in a way that results in an adverse impact to your license.

Expungement: If you apply for a job, a background check may be conducted to see if you ever had any criminal charges. Even certain old non-violent charges can follow an otherwise industrious family person and prevent them from getting a job.

If you feel that a certain old non-violent misdemeanor or felony conviction, or any dismissed charge, may be holding you back, ask an attorney to determine if that charge can be expunged (taken off the public record, assuming no subsequent convictions), after a (long) prescribed statutory period, so it does not keep you from getting a job. Which is why elected officials of all stripes voted to allow for an extremely limited number of qualifying convictions or charges to be expunged.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.