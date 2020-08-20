A high-profile federal extended unemployment supplement may last just three weeks and provide only $300 a week to qualified unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians, the state Commerce Department said Thursday.
The state submitted its application for at least $321 million from what has become known as the Lost Wages Assistance program.
Lost Wages payments would be made retroactively for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
"According to FEMA guidance, the agency will assess further distribution of funds" following the three-week dispersal, Commerce said in a news release.
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that utilizes $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. Eleven states' applications have been approved as of Thursday.
The Lost Wages assistance would be a short-term replacement for the $600 federal weekly UI supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26 when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
U.S. Labor officials said the president's proposal provided two options: requesting just the $300 weekly federal supplement; or providing an additional $100 in a match from state resources.
Initially, U.S. Labor officials said states' $100 match could be met through a credit from regular state UI benefit payments.
However, N.C. Commerce officials said they were informed this week during the application process that "state unemployment insurance trust fund dollars may not be used to pay the optional additional $100 supplement match funds."
As a result, Commerce chose the standalone $300 funding option. There also has been talk of providing the $100 from federal CARES Act relief funding that the state gained in April.
"There is broad support for providing state assistance to the federal allocation," state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Thursday.
The Lost Wages has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"DES has been working to reprogram its benefits system to determine (Lost Wages) eligibility, and set up the accounting process necessary to access grant funds and make payments, in order to provide assistance to North Carolinians as quickly as possible upon FEMA approval," Commerce said.
"DES will provide additional information as it becomes available."
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, sent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a letter requesting that he apply for the $300 federal supplement.
On Wednesday, Cooper said that "the faster and less bureaucratic route is for Congress and the president to extend the $600 per week benefit program that already exists, and it’s unconscionable this hasn’t been done."
"If this is the only option for North Carolina, we want to take it. We want to get as much money to North Carolinians as we can."
Cooper has recommended to Berger and Moore that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks (up from 12 currently) and the maximum weekly benefit to $500 (up from $350).
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
It is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $1.9 billion of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
Federal UI claims on rise
Initial federal unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina increased for the first time in four weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina experienced a 15.9% increase to 16,607 for the week that ended Aug. 15. That's up from a revised 14,328 for the week that ended Aug. 8.
Nationwide, initial claims went back over the 1 million threshold at 1.11 million after dropping to 971,000 the previous week. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 21 of the last 22 weeks.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 54.9 million, though that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs. There were 28 million individuals with an active claim as of Aug. 1, down from 28.2 million as of July 25.
North Carolina had the 15th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
North Carolinians altogether have received just under $7 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
Besides the $1.61 billion paid in regular state benefits, the remaining $5.38 billion has come from federal funding, including $4.68 billion from the pandemic unemployment compensation program that featured the now-ended $600 weekly supplement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.