North Carolina has surpassed 1.2 million claimants — or more than 28% of the state’s 4.23 million adult workers — for state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of 10 a.m. Tuesday the 1.2 million applicants represent 2.04 million claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 10,887 claims filed Monday, climbing the first time over 10,000 since July 21.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The new claimants face a pathway that — for now — no longer includes federal benefits that had been providing up to $600 weekly since late April. Those benefits expired Saturday.
About 76.5% of the $6.57 billion in unemployment insurance payments to North Carolinians have come from federal sources, primarily the weekly $600 supplement.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.53 billion has been paid out, or 39.9%.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to the Trump administration and Congress urging them to extend the federal weekly benefit. He said Tuesday he is encouraging N.C.’s congressional delegation to support the extension.
“It will hurt our economy if these benefits are vastly reduced,” Cooper said. “Many people can’t safely go back to work, and many don’t have jobs to return to.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rolled out Monday a $1 trillion package that would provide $200 a week in federal unemployment benefits through Sept. 30, and then provide 70% of claimants’ previous salary beginning no later than November.
However, it could take Congress weeks to reach a federal benefit extension compromise given that Democrats want to continue the $600 weekly benefit through the end of the year. It also could take additional weeks to activate the agreed-upon changes within each state’s unemployment insurance system.
Cooper said Tuesday that Congress “needs to put politics aside and do what’s right as this pandemic still rages on. The $200 is not enough with people being out of work for a longer period of time.”
Cooper continues to point to the lack of interest — “they need to do better” — in the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly to extend state UI benefits beyond a weekly maximum of $350 and a maximum of 12 weeks — the latter tied with Florida for lowest in the nation.
Those rules were created in July 2013 when the Republican held a veto-proof supermajority in the state legislature and Republican Pat McCrory was governor.
During the legislature’s negotiations of how to spend federal CARES Act money in March, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said he was willing to consider raising the state’s weekly maximum to $400.
Cooper said Tuesday he supports a $400 state weekly benefit, “even a little bigger than that.”
However, during the 2020 session, the legislature did not take any committee action on two Democratic-sponsored pieces of UI-focused legislation, House Bill 1075 and companion Senate Bill 792, that would have restored the number of UI weeks to 26 and set a weekly maximum of $400.
Neither Berger’s office, nor the office of House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, have responded when asked about whether the legislative leaders support expanded state UI benefits.
When asked if he is considering calling a special legislative session to address increasing the state’s UI benefits, Cooper said he may “if we get some positive movement from the legislature.”
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package passed in late April extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their initial 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
