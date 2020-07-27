North Carolina is nearing 1.2 million claimants — or more than 28% of the state’s adult workforce — for state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of 10 a.m. Monday, there had been 1.19 million applicants representing 2.03 million claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 8,338 claims filed Friday, 4,558 Saturday and 9,346 Sunday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
The new claimants face a UI pathway that for now no longer includes federal benefits that had been providing up to $600 weekly since late April. Those benefit expired Saturday.
About 76.5% of unemployment-insurance, or UI, payments to North Carolinians have come from federal sources, primarily the weekly $600 benefit supplement.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has urged the Republican Trump administration and Congress to extend the federal weekly benefit.
“The program has been a lifeline for families and their communities, giving people the ability to pay their rent and utilities, put food on their table and make ends meet,” Cooper said of the federal supplement.
“It will hurt our economy if these benefits are vastly reduced. Many people can’t safely go back to work, and many don’t have jobs to return to.”
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April and 12.9% in May before dropping stunningly to 7.6% in June. Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
The state’s UI Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.53 billion has been paid out, or 39.7%.
The federal unemployment-payment breakdown is: $4.46 billion from the pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $319.7 million in the pandemic unemployment-assistance package; $191.3 million in pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation; and $3 million in an extended-benefits program.
About 28% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June had filed a state or federal UI claim.
According to N.C. DES, 825,716 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants. About 22%, or 264,129, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 3%, or 38,302, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package also extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their initial 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
The first round of extended benefits comes from the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) package.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum.
The extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them” at each extended benefit step, which could delay payments.
Proposals in Congress
The $600 weekly benefit supplement was passed — barely — in Congress as a national-level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
There were 32 million Americans considered as unemployed as of July 18, whether they were furloughed, laid off or their jobs were eliminated.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill that would offer a new round of federal UI benefits.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the Trump administration would cap another round of federal UI benefits so that workers don’t receive more money than they did at their previous job.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rolled out Monday a $1 trillion package that would provide $200 a week in federal unemployment benefits through Sept. 30, and then 70% of claimants’ previous salary.
The Associated Press said the proposal would allow states to request an additional two months of the $200 weekly benefit, if needed, to make the transition.
It could take Congress weeks to reach a federal benefit extension compromise given that Democrats want to continue the $600 weekly benefit through the end of the year.
McConnell’s proposal also includes another round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans who make less than $75,000 annually.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., have both emphasized encouraging workers to return to their jobs over extending the federal benefit.
