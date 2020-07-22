As unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians await word from Congress on whether it will extend federal unemployment benefits, the state is nearing 2 million overall joblless claims.
The clock is ticking down on Saturday’s expiration of the first round of federal benefits that has been providing up to $600 weekly since late April.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said that as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 1.18 million claimants in the state representing 1.99 million claims after 10,819 were filed Tuesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has urged the Trump administration and Congress to extend the federal weekly benefit.
“The program has been a lifeline for families and their communities, giving people the ability to pay their rent and utilities, put food on their table and make ends meet,” Cooper said of the federal supplement.
“It will hurt our economy if these benefits are vastly reduced,” he said. “Many people can’t safely go back to work, and many don’t have jobs to return to.”
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.51 billion has been paid out, or 39.2%.
The federal unemployment-payment breakdown is: $4.24 billion from the pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $303.5 million in the pandemic unemployment-assistance package; $160.7 million in pandemic emergency-unemployment compensation; and $1.98 million in an extended-benefits program.
At that rate, 75.7% of unemployment-insurance, or UI, payments to North Carolinians have come from federal sources.
About 28% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal UI claim.
According to DES, 818,012 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 69% of the state’s claimants.
About 22%, or 253,900, have been determined not eligible for benefits, while 3%, or 39.439, are awaiting a decision on state benefits.
Proposals in Congress
The $600 weekly amount was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill that would offer a new round of federal UI benefits.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told cable TV’s Fox Business that the Trump administration would cap the federal benefits so that workers don’t receive more money than they did at their previous job.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was preparing to roll out the $1 trillion package that could include reduced unemployment benefits and another round of direct $1,200 cash payments to Americans who make less than $75,000 annually.
Adam Webb, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said on July 10 that the senator “believes we need to help North Carolinians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and have been hurt the most, and his top priority is getting them back to work as soon as possible.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., hasn’t commented publicly on whether he supports an extension of federal UI benefits.
N.C. legislative steps
Cooper pointed out Tuesday the lack of interest from the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly to extend state UI benefits beyond a weekly maximum of $350 and a maximum of 12 weeks — the latter tied with Florida for lowest in the nation.
Those rules were created in July 2013 when the GOP held a supermajority in the legislature and Republican Pat McCrory was governor.
During the legislature’s negotiations of how to spend federal CARES Act money in March, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said he was willing to consider raising the state’s weekly maximum to $400.
However, during the 2020 session, the legislature did not take any committee action on two Democratic-sponsored pieces of UI-focused legislation: House Bill 1075 and companion Senate Bill 792. Those bills would have restored the number of UI weeks to 26 and set a weekly maximum of $400.
Cooper said Tuesday that Republican legislative leaders “refused to do anything to help” during their most recent session.
Neither Berger’s office, nor the office of House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, have responded when asked about whether the legislative leaders support expanded state UI benefits.
Although Cooper did not mention calling for a special session of the General Assembly to specifically deal with state UI benefits, he requested that when the session resumes Sept. 2 that legislators “reevaluate North Carolina’s own unemployment compensation to support people who find themselves sidelined because of this virus.”
