Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday his administration is finalizing North Carolina's application for what has become known as the federal Lost Wages Assistance program.
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that could provide $300 in weekly federal extended unemployment insurance benefits. The extended federal supplement is being provided through utilizing $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Meanwhile, states would be required to pay an additional $100 to make the weekly benefits worth $400.
In many instances, states would get credit for $100 in regular state benefits they already are providing to recipients.
However, to actually provide an additional $100, states may need to draw from a UI trust fund, such as North Carolina has, or federal CARES Act relief funding they have received since April.
Although the $300 in federal extended benefits is likely to be made retroactive to Aug. 1, it is expected to only last three to four weeks and take several weeks for claimants to receive.
"The faster and less bureaucratic route is for Congress and the president to extend the $600 per week benefit program that already exists, and it’s unconscionable this hasn’t been done," Cooper said.
"If this is the only option for North Carolina, we want to take it. We want to get as much money to North Carolinians as we can."
Federal Labor officials said Tuesday federal lost wages benefits have been approved Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that 18 states have applied.
Republican legislative leaders sent Cooper a letter in which they questioned whether he would pursue the $300 federal benefits.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, pointed to funds remaining in the state UI Trust Fund to provide the additional $100 per week. As of Wednesday, about $1.61 billion has been spent out of the $3.85 billion in the fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Berger and Moore said there is $552 million in unencumbered CARES funding. Cooper said his preference is to not use CARES funding for UI benefits.
Trump’s executive order is likely to face legal challenges because it encroached on Congress’ control of federal spending, according to The Associated Press.
Cooper has recommended to Berger and Moore that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks (up from 12 currently) and the maximum weekly benefit to $500 (up from $350).
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
It is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $1.9 billion of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
State UI update
Initial state and federal unemployment insurance claims dropped from an August high of 9,191 on Monday to 6,318 on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
New daily claims have been below 10,000 for all of August and for 24 of the last 26 days.
Since mid-March, 1.24 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.17 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29.3% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 860,796, have been approved for benefits, while 26%, or 319,305, were determined to not be eligible.
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.98 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
Besides the $1.6 billion paid in regular state benefits, the remaining $5.38 billion has come from federal funding, including $4.67 billion from the pandemic unemployment compensation program that featured the now-ended $600 weekly supplement.
