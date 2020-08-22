North Carolina has received approval for a high-profile federal extended unemployment supplement known as the Lost Wages Assistance program.
However, the Cooper administration was not told when the three weekly payments of $300 would begin for qualified unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
The state was approved for $322.7 million funding a day after state Commerce officials submitted the application.
Payments would be made retroactively for the weeks ending Aug. 1 ($116.67 million provided), Aug. 8 ($108.51 million) and Aug. 15 ($95.3 million). Another $2.25 million was provided for administrative expenses.
"The Division of Employment Security has been working to reprogram its benefits system and set up the accounting process to make payments to eligible North Carolinians as quickly as possible," said Pryor Gibson, the division's assistant secretary.
"Updates on a timeline for payments will be provided as more information is available."
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that utilizes $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
According to FEMA guidance, "the agency will assess further distribution of funds following the three-week dispersal," state Commerce officials said in a news release.
However, FEMA said in its approval letter to DES that the $322 million is conditional upon its Disaster Relief Fund not dropping below $25 billion.
The supplement also will end whenever the $44 billion runs out, which is why states approved for the funding are seeking to pay out the funds as soon as they can.
The Lost Wages assistance would be a short-term replacement for the $600 federal weekly UI supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
U.S. Labor officials said the president's proposal provided states with two options: requesting just the $300 weekly federal supplement; or providing an additional $100 in a match from state resources.
Initially, U.S. Labor officials said states' $100 match could be met through a credit from regular state UI benefit payments.
However, N.C. Commerce officials said they were informed this week during the application process that "state unemployment insurance trust fund dollars may not be used to pay the optional additional $100 supplement match funds."
As a result, Commerce chose the standalone $300 funding option. There also has been talk of providing the $100 from federal CARES Act relief funding that the state gained in April.
"There is broad support for providing state assistance to the federal allocation," state Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Thursday.
The Lost Wages has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, sent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a letter requesting that he apply for the $300 federal supplement.
On Wednesday, Cooper said that "the faster and less bureaucratic route is for Congress and the president to extend the $600 per week benefit program that already exists, and it’s unconscionable this hasn’t been done."
"If this is the only option for North Carolina, we want to take it. We want to get as much money to North Carolinians as we can."
Cooper has recommended to Berger and Moore that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks (up from 12 currently) and the maximum weekly benefit to $500 (up from $350).
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
It is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $1.9 billion of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
