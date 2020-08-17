The N.C. Supreme Court has reversed a state appellate court ruling involving the 2012 death of a former K&W Cafeterias Inc. employee and nearly $1.3 million in compensation received by his widow.
The Supreme Court released its opinion Friday in the case of Gwendolyn Walker, the widow of Robert Lee Walker, vs. K&W and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in the role of insurance carrier.
The Supreme Court ruled Gwendolyn Walker was entitled to keep the $962,500 settlement from a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in South Carolina, and the $333,763 in worker's compensation benefits from the defendants.
The appellate court ruled in April 2019 that the defendants should be reimbursed for their worker's compensation payment from Walker's wrongful-death settlement funds.
Robert Lee Walker died from injuries received in a May 16, 2012, motor vehicle accident in Dillon, S.C. He was driving a K&W-owned vehicle.
In August 2012, Gwendolyn Walker filed a worker's compensation claim with the N.C. Industrial Commission for medical expenses and death benefits. In January 2013, the commission ordered K&W and Liberty Mutual to pay $333,763 in benefits.
In 2014, Walker filed a civil action in South Carolina on behalf of her husband's estate against the driver of the vehicle who was determined to be at fault for the fatal accident.
A settlement was reached in March 2016 between Walker and the driver totaling $962,500.
The settlement breakdown was: $900,000 from a commercial under-insured motorist policy that K&W purchased from Liberty Mutual; $50,000 from the driver's insurer; and $12,500 from Robert Walker's personal under-insured motorist policy.
The $962,500 has been held in the trust account of Walker's attorneys since the ruling.
A few weeks later in March 2016, K&W and Liberty Mutual requested a hearing from the N.C. Industrial Commission.
They requested that their worker's compensation payment to Gwendolyn Walker be rescinded and the $333,763 returned out of the benefits from the wrongful death lawsuit settlement.
The defendants claimed they held a lien on any under-insured motorist proceeds from the wrongful death settlement.
The defendants sought to move the legal dispute to federal court in South Carolina, but the court abstained from hearing the case.
In July 2017, an unnamed deputy commissioner ordered Walker to return the worker's compensation payment.
The state Appeals Court affirmed the deputy commissioner's decision in April 2019.
However, the state Supreme Court determined the defendants' lien could not be used to assert reimbursement for the worker's compensation payment.
Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote the opinion for the court.
Hudson wrote the opinion was based on the fact that the South Carolina under-insured motorist policy "controls the outcome here."
"Under South Carolina under-insured motorist law, an insurer is barred, without exception, from seeking to be reimbursed with under-insured motorist proceeds for benefits it has previously paid," Hudson wrote.
Senior Associate Justice Paul Newby submitted a dissenting opinion in which he said the plaintiff had agreed to be bound by the commission's authority, which included the potential for reimbursement of awarded benefits from another settlement.
"The majority ultimately concludes that so long as there is a rider to an insurance policy applying a state's law that prohibits subrogation, a plaintiff who has an accident outside of North Carolina, but files for benefits in North Carolina, may be eligible for double recovery," Newby wrote.
In a sub note, Newby added "the majority's holding will certainly have a significant impact on the insurance premiums that North Carolina companies pay."
