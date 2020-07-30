Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT... AT 849 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR THOMASVILLE, OR NEAR HIGH POINT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, ARCHDALE, SUMMERFIELD, TRINITY, GIBSONVILLE AND STOKESDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&