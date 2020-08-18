Initial state and federal unemployment insurance claims reached an August high of 9,191 on Monday, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
Claims jumped by more than threefold after reaching a COVID-19 pandemic low of 2,648 claims on Saturday.
New daily claims have been below 10,000 for all of August and for 23 of the last 25 days.
Since mid-March, 1.24 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.16 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29.2% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 859,194, have been approved for benefits, while 26%, or 317,405, were determined to not be eligible.
Economists are trying to determine whether there is a correlation between the ending of the $600 federal weekly benefit on July 26 and fewer daily claims.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said "people are going back to work slowly as the economy continues to reopen, but it is not yet clear if this trend will continue.
"A lot will depend on the school systems and whether we have major COVID outbreaks as a result.
"But initial signs are encouraging that we may be turning the corner on this," he said.
Federal benefit status
President Donald Trump signed a form of an executive order that could provide $300 in weekly federal extended UI benefits, while states pay an additional $100, for a short period of time that could be as little as three weeks.
Trump’s executive order, now known as the Lost Wages Assistance program, is likely to face legal challenges because it encroached on Congress’ control of federal spending, according to The Associated Press.
Gov. Roy Cooper has instructed the N.C. Commerce Department to apply for the potential federal benefits being provided through utilizing $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan said Tuesday that North Carolina "is working to finalize our application to get any money available for our unemployed, including this new ... limited program even though it will be difficult to administer."
"The faster and less bureaucratic route is for Congress and the president to extend the $600 per week benefit program that already exists, and it’s unconscionable this hasn’t been done."
FEMA said Monday it has approved the federal lost wages benefits for Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah. The U.S. Labor Department, which is administering the FEMA funds, could not be immediately reached for comment on North Carolina's application status.
Republican legislative leaders sent Cooper a letter in which they questioned whether he would pursue the $300 federal benefits.
"That you would accept disaster unemployment assistance in other disasters but object to similar assistance during this disaster only fuels concern that you may withhold $300 per week to the unemployed so as not to give President Trump credit," according to the letter.
Meanwhile, Cooper is urging state Republican legislative leaders to support increasing the state's UI benefits as the best method to help those furloughed and jobless.
Since July 2013, unemployed North Carolinians have been eligible for a maximum of 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits, down from 26 weeks, at a weekly maximum of $350, down from $530.
The lower UI benefits were put into place by the Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. The maximum of 12 weeks is tied with Florida for the lowest in the country, while 44 states provide a maximum of 26 weeks.
Cooper recommended to Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, that they support legislation during the next round of the 2020 session to raise the maximum number of regular state UI benefits to at least 24 weeks, and the maximum weekly benefit to $500.
That session is scheduled to begin Sept. 2. It is expected to focus on how to spend the remaining $1.9 billion of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding sent to the state.
Berger and Moore said they support making the $300 weekly federal supplement made retroactive to Aug. 1.
They cited the funds remaining in the state UI Trust Fund (about $2.25 billion out of $3.85 billion in mid-March) and $552 million in unencumbered federal CARES Act funding. Cooper said his preference is to not use CARES funding for UI benefits.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation and an expert on unemployment aid, said it could take several weeks for jobless claimants to receive any extended benefit funds from the Trump proposal.
