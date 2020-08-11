Two national reports on mortgage delinquency during the COVID-19 pandemic found mixed results for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area.
The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners underwater on their mortgages slipped slightly from 8.7% in the first quarter to 8.5% in the second quarter, according to Attom Data Solutions.
Forsyth had 11,050 residences in that category. A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
By contrast, there were 17.9% in Winston-Salem area households, or 23,430, in the equity-rich category during the second quarter. That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
The decision by mortgage lenders to suspend mortgage payments for certain households helped keep the seriously underwater percentage during the second quarter.
Meanwhile, CoreLogic reported the percentage of Winston-Salem-area homeowners late on their monthly mortgage payments increased from 4.6% in May 2019 to 7% in May 2020.
The CoreLogic report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.
The delinquency rate was 1.6% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, down from 1.5% a year earlier. Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
Attom chief product officer Todd Teta cautioned "the housing market still faces enormous challenges, given that unemployment remains historically high and the broader economy contracted severely in the second quarter."
"If that continues, owner equity will be seriously threatened.
"But for now, homeowners are enjoying the gains when it comes to what, for most, is their most significant asset," Teta said.
Attom said the underwater mortgage loans data can be used to help evaluate homeowners’ vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homeowners saw their equity rise far and wide throughout the United States during the second quarter in yet another sign of the housing market punching back against the coronavirus pandemic," Teta said.
For the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 7.6%, or 10,517, residences, considered as underwater. The three-county region also had 16.6%, or 22,888, in the equity-rich category.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
Many banks and mortgage lenders have accelerated the pace of pushing unsalvageable mortgages through the foreclosure process in recent years.
Their main motivation: Provisions for potential loan losses on commercial and residential mortgages have a direct effect on banks’ bottom lines.
In the CoreLogic report, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 7.7% in May, up from 4.9% a year earlier.
The delinquency rate of more than 90 days was 1.8%, up from 1.7% a year ago.
“Government and industry relief programs have helped to cushion the initial financial blow of the pandemic for millions of U.S. homeowners,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic. “COVID-19 and the resulting pressures continue to influence the economic activity of many households.
"Barring additional intervention from the federal and state governments, we are likely to see meaningful spikes in delinquencies over the short-to-medium term.”
