Nationstar Mortgage agrees to a $91 million settlement for mishandling foreclosures and borrowers’ payments

“We are pleased to resolve this matter,” Mr. Cooper Group chief executive Jay Bray said in a statement. “When these issues were identified several years ago, we immediately made restitution to our impacted customers and invested in process improvements to prevent reoccurrence.”

Regulators are particularly concerned about the actions of loan servicers, because borrowers have no choice in who services their loans. Companies that service loans are responsible for collecting mortgage payments and working with borrowers when they can’t pay.

Millions of people have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this has left many homeowners struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act passed in March, homeowners were allowed to ask for an initial forbearance of up to 180 days on their payments. If additional relief was needed, they were entitled to a 180-day extension. Interest still accrues, but fees and penalties are waived.

Lump-sum payments at issue

Initially, many borrowers panicked when some servicers said they would have no other option but to make huge lump sum payments at the end of the forbearance.