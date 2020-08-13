The N.C. Commerce Department said Thursday it is accepting applications for a state grant program that assists businesses and nonprofits directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $15 million placed into the Job Retention Grant Program comes from the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funding provided to the state.
The Republican-controlled legislature included the funding in House Bill 1023, which cleared both chambers unanimously and was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on July 1.
Applicants can apply for up to $250,000 from the program. Commerce said applications must be submitted by Sept. 1, in large part because all CARES funding must be appropriated by Dec. 31.
If requests exceed the $15 million in the program, individual grant amounts will be lowered on a prorated basis.
Commerce plans to award grants by early October. All grantees will have to comply with federal and state reporting requirements as a condition of the grant.
“The Job Retention Grant Program offers another way for employers hit hard by COVID-19 to gain some relief,” Cooper said in a statement. “This program aims to help employers keep employees on the payroll.”
Applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include:
- They cannot have participated in the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the federal Main Street Loan Program, or the state Rapid Recovery Loan Program being handled by the Golden Leaf Foundation.
- Kept in their workforce as of June 30 at least 90% of their full-time employees in North Carolina that they had as of Feb. 29.
- Having a reduction in sales (in the case of a for-profit business), or receipts (for nonprofits), of more than 10% when comparing the period of March to May 2020 with the same months in 2019.
Eligible applicants can qualify for a grant up to 125% of two months of its 2019 average monthly payroll costs, up to a maximum of $250,000.
Commerce will conduct an hour-long educational webinar at 11 a.m. Monday on the program. Registration is required.
The main COVID-19 relief package passed by the legislature on May 2 and signed into law by Cooper on May 4 contained $125 million in low-interest loans to small businesses.
The package includes a requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes.
Golden Leaf is distributing the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months. Businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and be based in North Carolina.
