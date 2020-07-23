Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina edged up last week for only the second time in the past 12 weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state experienced a 0.7% increase, to 28,323, for the week that ended July 18. For the week ending July 11, the revised claim total was 28,108.
Nationwide, there were 1.42 million initial unemployment-insurance, or UI, claims filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.31 million for the week that ended July 11. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 18 consecutive weeks.
It was the first week-over-week increase in the national UI claims since March. The national peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 51.2 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs. There were 31.8 million individuals with an active claim as of July 4
North Carolina had the 12th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 11.1% for the week ending July 11, down from a revised 11.8% for the previous week.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. jobless rates were 4.4% in March, 14.7% in April, 13.3% in May and 11.1% in June.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April and 12.9% in May before dropping stunningly to 7.6% in June. Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
“The increase in claims is an ominous indication that the improvement in the labor market, which started in May, may be coming to a halt,” said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
“In addition, the increase in initial claims coincides with rising coronavirus cases in many parts of the country and new measures in many states to contain the spread of the virus. Businesses that have remained open continue to lay off workers to adjust to a new, lower level of demand.”
