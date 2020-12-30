New state hires, teachers will miss out on retiree health coverage

RALEIGH — North Carolina state employees and public school teachers won't qualify to receive state medical coverage when they retire if they are hired in 2021 and beyond.

The alteration was inserted in the 2017 state budget law. Legislative Republicans who backed the change said it was needed to rein in future anticipated health care costs for covered employees, which are already calculated in the tens of billions of dollars. It's a problem that other states face.

North Carolina state employees or teachers who began work before Jan. 1 still qualify for retiree health coverage — either at no cost or at a partial cost, based on the number of years they work for the state and when they began. The future disqualification also applies to new University of North Carolina system workers.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, whose office oversees the North Carolina State Health Plan, has warned lawmakers for years about the fiscal threat of long-term retiree health expenses. But he neither sought the 2017 provision nor was consulted on it. Still, Folwell is carrying out the changes, which he said will save the state money over the next 30 years, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.