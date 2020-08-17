North Carolina reported a COVID-19 pandemic low for daily state and federal unemployment insurance claims over the weekend.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Monday there were 2,648 claims on Saturday, along with 5,123 on Friday and 6,329 on Sunday.
The previous low was 3,064 claims on Aug. 1. New daily claims had been below 10,000 for all of August and for 22 of the last 24 days.
Since mid-March, 1.24 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.15 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29.2% of the 4.23 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-June have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
About 69% of claimants, or 857,722, have been approved for benefits, while 26%, or 316,452, were determined to not be eligible.
Economists are trying to determine whether there is a correlation between the ending of the $600 federal weekly benefit on July 26 and fewer daily claims.
"The labor market continues to improve, but unemployment remains a huge problem for the U.S. economy," said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
"The number of people filing for unemployment insurance, both regular and (federal) pandemic unemployment assistance benefits, continues to steadily decline as layoffs abate. But job losses remain extremely elevated, far above their pre-pandemic level."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said "people are going back to work slowly as the economy continues to reopen, but it is not yet clear if this trend will continue.
"A lot will depend on the school systems and whether we have major COVID outbreaks as a result.
"But initial signs are encouraging that we may be turning the corner on this," he said.
Nearing $7B in payments
North Carolinians altogether have received $6.96 billion in state and federal UI benefits since March 15, primarily coming from the weekly $600 supplement that Congress allowed to expire July 26.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.6 billion has been paid out, or 41.6% of the fund’s total, including about $24 million since July 26.
By comparison, $4.66 billion came from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) program.
The $3 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus package, passed in late April, extends state benefits by up to 13 weeks for most claimants once they exhaust their 12 weeks of regular state benefits.
Even though the 13 weeks are paid by the federal government, the weekly amount adheres to state benefit guidelines of a $350 maximum.
The federal pandemic unemployment-assistance (PUA) program has paid $378.8 million, including $58.6 million since July 26. The 13-week extension is not automatic. According to the U.S. Labor Department, claimants “need to apply for them,” which could delay payments.
The remaining unemployment payment breakdown as of 10 a.m. Friday is $307.1 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment (PEUC) compensation (up $114.5 million from July 26), and $7.53 million in special extended benefits (up $4.5 million from July 26).
North Carolina can provide up to 9.6 weeks of the extended benefits package to claimants once they exhaust their 13 PEUC weeks. The EB payments are available only “during period of high unemployment in a state.”
The PUA phase is for individuals unable to work because of COVID-19, such as parents staying at home to care for school-age or dependent children, or individuals at high risk for infection.
It is also available to claimants not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors, self-employed and individuals placed on furlough. Those PUA benefits don’t have a maximum of weeks, but expire Dec. 26.
