The pursuit of economic and geographic diversity — with the right cultural fit — has convinced Novant Health Inc. to make its largest ownership offer to date of $5.3 billion for New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
In doing so, Novant has chosen to plant its not-for-profit flag for a third North Carolina hub in the southeastern part of the state, rather than carve out a niche in the highly competitive and crowded Triangle region.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem health-care system had its letter of intent for the medical center accepted by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners in a 4-1 vote.
The New Hanover health-care system is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant’s asset purchase bid includes paying $1.5 billion at closing, at least $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures” and $600 million toward routine capital expenditures.
The county commissioners are expected to take a final vote on Novant’s offer at their Oct. 19 meeting.
The county owns the hospital, medical facilities and other assets that are leased to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center to operate as a health-care system, which is overseen by a county-appointed board of trustees.
If commissioners accept its offer, Novant could take over ownership in mid-to-late April, becoming the region’s dominant health-care provider through its planned partnership with UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine.
Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, has said that Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
“It’s about trust, about relationships, about transparency with the local (hospital) board and commissioners,” Armato said.
“It will take time to build those up, but that’s where we drive value with our culture and commitment,” he said. “People have to believe you are going to under-promise and over-deliver.”
Growing N.C. presence
Novant is known foremost for its hubs in the Triad, anchored by Forsyth Medical Center, and Charlotte, with Presbyterian Medical Center at its flagship.
It also has a growing foothold in the northern Virginia marketplace through its partnership with the University of Virginia at three medical centers. Novant owns a 60% stake in the partnership’s operating company.
To put Novant’s offer for the Wilmington hospital in perspective, the system reported a 9% increase to $5.43 billion in core operating revenue for fiscal 2019.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Novant reported $1.33 billion, down 0.8%.
That revenue source, however, is likely to have shrunk in the second quarter given that Novant, as did most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Novant typically discloses its second-quarter financial report in late August.
From details disclosed at the New Hanover commissioners’ meeting, Novant’s offer appears about 40% larger than that of Charlotte rival Atrium Health and 54% bigger than Duke Health’s.
Armato defended Novant’s larger overall and capital-expenditure commitments:
“Our offer never changed. If you notice, some of the others made an offer, tried to enhance it maybe even a couple of times. We saw significant value in (the hospital) for many, many years. We see a growing community ... on the same level of growth we’ve experienced in Charlotte and other key markets.”
He said the New Hanover acquisition, like those of the three northern Virginia hospitals, will provide not only an additional revenue stream but also an economic buffer during economic downturns.
“We believe the New Hanover community is on equal economic footing with Charlotte and Winston-Salem,” he said.
“Its growth potential is closer to Charlotte.”
Local thinking
“It is very clear this is not about trying to cash out,”Chris Coudriet, New Hanover’s county manager, told the commissioners. “This is trying to establish a governance model, a partnership model going forward that is good for not only (public) health, but the health-care system in our community.”
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman, the chairwoman of the New Hanover board, said that “it’s important that any proceeds we receive through this process are invested in a definitive, clear and strategic way to benefit everyone in our county for years to come.”
“It must set up a community foundation with an endowment and investment criteria that ensures the assets are protected will do that,” Olson-Boseman said.
Just as important, she said, the composition of Novant’s offer “will keep the money out of the hands of politicians, and go directly to the people we serve.”
Armato said the investments Novant makes in the New Hanover system “might be different than we would make in Winston-Salem and Charlotte because we are going to follow the requests of each local community.”
“We are willing to make this commitment because we are making investments for the long term, and we believe the local (hospital) board has a wonderful strategic plan to enhance care for all of the people in the community,” he said.
Triangle efforts
Novant has moved in and out of the expansion market over the past 10 years.
In October 2015, Novant closed its community hospital in Louisburg after several months of failing to attract a buyer. The Franklin County facility was Novant’s lone hospital in the Triangle.
Novant took ownership of the Louisburg hospital in 2009, spending millions of dollars to upgrade its technology and services, including a new 7,500-square-foot geriatric behavioral-health unit.
Novant said it closed the hospital primarily because it lost $6.1 million in fiscal 2014 and $6.7 million in fiscal 2015.
When it closed, the hospital had shrunk from 83 inpatient beds to 13 beds for geriatric behavioral-health patients and two beds for inpatient acute-care services.
Duke LifePoint Healthcare opened an emergency room and outpatient services at the hospital in 2018.
Novant tried to enter Wake County in 2010 when state health regulators determined there was a need for a 50-bed community hospital in suburban Holly Springs. Novant, Rex Healthcare and WakeMed submitted proposals in 2011. Regulators chose the Rex proposal in 2012.
Novant’s appeal of the denial to the N.C. Court of Appeals was turned down in 2014; it declined to appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court.
Other ventures
The partnership with the University of Virginia that began in January 2016 gave Novant access to the expertise of the university’s academic medical center, including subspecialty care and potential breakthrough treatments through clinical trials.”
Novant has made at least a $245 million capital investment expenditure in the partnership, the bulk with Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Va.
However, another out-of-state expansion bid faded in May 2016 when Novant exited talks to take over Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., that would have included a $295 million capital-investment commitment. Memorial serves 35 counties in eastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.
Armato said in an employee memo that the breaking point came when “discussions became more complicated” as the Chatham County Hospital Authority “became directly involved in the discussions.”
“Under the approach advocated by the authority, we would lack the flexibility to implement best practices quickly and to meet the demands of the rapidly changing health-care landscape,” he wrote.
In October 2014, Novant ended a bid — by mutual consent — to acquire Halifax Regional Medical Center in Roanoke Rapids.
Novant provided management services to Halifax and its 204-bed operation for 10 months before withdrawing its bid and continued to do so for two years after withdrawing its offer.
Also in October 2014, Novant agreed to sell Gaffney Medical Center in South Carolina and its 125-bed operation to a subsidiary of Community Health Systems Inc., a for-profit hospital chain.
Appealing marketplace
David Meyer, a senior partner for Keystone Planning Group LLC of Durham said New Hanover “is an attractive health-care system in an appealing marketplace.”
“It’s not surprising that this generated so many proposals from many qualified applicants,” he said.
Meyer said New Hanover and the southeastern coastal area have a high population growth rate, and attract a good mix of young adults, young families and retirees.
“Although not as large as the Triangle, the health-care marketplace will be appealing to Novant, as it is less competitive than the Triangle, especially considering Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center.” he said.
Meyer compared the planned Novant acquisition of the Wilmington hospital to when Duke Health took over Raleigh Community Hospital in the 1990s, renaming it Duke Raleigh Hospital.
“Duke Health has seriously upgraded that facility in terms of both scope and quality of services,” he said. “I hope this works out well for southeastern N.C.”
Listening to the community
New Hanover’s effort to find a new owner for the health-care system has drawn opposition from the Save Our Hospital advocacy group, which is pursuing internal financial options.
“Save Our Hospital Inc. is a group of concerned citizens in New Hanover County who believe county leaders have endorsed a flawed process with a predetermined outcome to sell our community hospital to the highest bidder,” said Gene Merritt, the group’s president.
“If not stopped, this deal will mean higher costs with no guarantees of better access or quality of care for our community,” he said.
To deal with those concerns, Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school.
UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, and made its own ownership bid.
Armato said “part of our secret sauce is listening to each community.”
“As we began our additional due diligence, the community told us how important UNC Health was to the community with their 40-year relationship.
“Maintaining and expanding medical education at (the hospital) will allow Novant Health to best serve the Wilmington community, while continuing to build the pipeline of physician talent for North Carolina,” Armato said.
